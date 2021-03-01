Greene County recorded 400 new cases of COVID-19 in February, less than a third of the 1,366 the county recorded in January, according to figures compiled by the Tennessee Department of Health.
The county ended February with a dozen new coronavirus cases reported over the weekend, with six Saturday and six Sunday, the state reported.
With those additional new cases, 7,283 individuals have contracted the virus in Greene County during the pandemic, according to the Department of Health.
Eighty-two county residents had active cases Sunday.
No new deaths were reported for the county over the weekend. Since the pandemic began, 145 people have died locally from the illness with 24 of those in February.
Over the weekend, one person in the county was hospitalized for treatment of the virus. That addition on Sunday brought the number of people locally who have needed hospital care for the illness to 169.
In Northeast Tennessee, there were 172 new cases reported over the weekend — 106 on Saturday and 66 on Sunday.
The 10 counties in the region ended the weekend with 1,096 active cases, down 30 from Saturday.
Tennessee topped 775,000 total virus cases over the weekend with 2,491 new ones reported, according to the state data. Thirty-four additional deaths were reported for the weekend across the state, bringing the number of Tennesseans who have died from the virus to 11,411.
The number of Greene Countians who have received a COVID-19 vaccine stood at 16,890 through Sunday, according to the Department of Health. During February, 8,941 people in the county received vaccines.
Those eligible for vaccinations currently in Greene County are individuals 65 years of age and over, frontline health care professionals at hospitals, health care staff in offices or other settings and K-12 education and childcare providers. The inoculations are to be administered in phases by risk group and age group, according to the state’s vaccination distribution plan.
The Health Department is operating a vaccination site at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Appointments are required to receive the vaccine at the site and can be made online at covid19.tn.gov or by calling 866-442-5301. People are encouraged to arrive at the site at their appointment time, but not prior to gates opening at 8:30 a.m. due to traffic safety concerns.
Inoculations are also available at four independent local pharmacies designated as community vaccination sites by the state: Atchley’s Drug Center, Corley’s Pharmacy, Greene County Drug Store and Corley’s Pharmacy Solutions. Each has been provided limited supplies by the state, and information is available on the pharmacies’ websites and social media sites regarding availability.
COVID-19 tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the office on West Church Street. No appointment is necessary. Self-test kits are available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the site with the nasal swab tests administered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
COVID-19 testing is also available from CVS and Ballad Health.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy locations on the Asheville Highway and East Andrew Johnson Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.