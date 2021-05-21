The Tennessee Supreme Court’s order Friday further easing current restrictions on in-person proceedings are reflected at the Greene County Courthouse.
The Supreme Court order modifying courtroom capacity, distancing and facial covering requirements is a welcome sign the COVID-19 pandemic is beginning to wane.
“I was pleased to see the filing from the Tennessee Supreme Court that loosened some of the COVID-19 related restrictions pertaining to the courts,” Circuit Court Clerk Chris Shepard said Thursday.
Face masks, social distancing and other virus precautions became part of everyday procedure at the courthouse last year once proceedings resumed.
“It has definitely been an interesting 12-plus months for all of us here at the courthouse. The public seems to be happiest about the facial covering restriction being lifted,” Shepard said.
Precautions remain in place, if necessary.
“Judges still have the discretion to make individuals wear face coverings in their courts if they so choose. Procedurally, the restrictions court personnel and myself are most interested and enthusiastic about are distancing requirements being reduced from 6 to 3 feet, and courtroom capacity limitations,” Shepard said.
The May 14 Supreme Court order reduces the required space between people in the courtroom from 6 to 3 feet and lifts any courtroom capacity limits still in effect.
“This opens up more possibilities for jury trials. I have had two new jury pools called instead of four since the coronavirus rules were put in place,” Shepard said.
He said “in an effort to keep potential jurors safe from exposure to the virus, while also keeping court dockets moving forward efficiently,” Criminal Court Judge John F. Dugger Jr. extended juror terms from four months to eight months.
The last Criminal Court jury trial held in Greene County was in August 2019, “well before the coronavirus changed how we do things,” Shepard said.
Some defendants and the district attorney general’s office have worked out plea arrangements before their cases went to trial.
“There just aren’t many jury trials these days, at least not here in Greene County. The last Circuit Court civil trial heard here in Greene County was in 2017,” Shepard said.
“Defendants and state prosecutors reach agreements that are fair on both sides of the table, and cases don’t make it to trial,” he said. “It really wasn’t a bad time to be a juror during those two terms.”
Shepard said the only obligation jurors had was to call his office each Friday to see if a trial had been scheduled.
Five grand juries convened in the two jury terms during the pandemic.
Two jury trials that had been reset did go to trial this year without incident.
“We had enough space in the courtroom to call in three panels to choose a jury from, and followed guidelines that were already in place,” Shepard said.
Social distancing and the wearing of masks was mandatory. New pens and notepads were given to jurors for notes, and juries were given “ample space to deliberate,” Shepard said.
An agreement was reached just before the first trial began, and the second ended with a hung jury.
“I think all parties involved were ready to finally get before a judge and jury and present their cases. We have a fairly good number of trials scheduled for the months to come, and I look for a good number of them to be heard before a judge and jury,” Shepard said.
Shepard said General Sessions Court and Criminal Court judges use video conferencing to conduct court business.
“Right now, the judges are using Zoom and a video arraignment system for court matters. I applied for a grant in 2018 for a video arraignment system, and we were fortunate to be selected to receive funds to purchase the video system,” Shepard said. “We didn’t realize at the time how valuable and necessary video conferencing would become in the judicial system, especially here in Greene County.”
The state Supreme Court order issued May 14 “provides judicial districts and judges discretion to require courtroom capacity limits as health and safety conditions necessitate,” a news release said.
The order “also still encourages facial coverings in compliance with CDC guidelines and allows any person to wear a facial covering.”
The order encourages courts to continue to use “alternative means to in-person hearings, including video and teleconferences.”