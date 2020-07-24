A fifth person has died from COVID-19 in Greene County.
Deaths locally increased by one to five, according to Friday’s daily COVID-19 update from the Tennessee Department of Health. It is the third virus-related death of a Greene County resident in less than a week, according to the state.
The number of total cases increased by five in Greene County, according to Friday’s report. The total number of positive cases has reached 248 locally since the start of the pandemic.
Currently, there are 130 active cases in Greene County, the same number as Thursday, the report indicated. Four more people were listed as recovered on Friday as that total increased to 113.
Age groups in Greene County that have recorded the highest number of cases are those 41-50 years of age and the 21-30 age group, according to data from the state Health Department. There have been 54 people between the ages of 41 and 50 who have tested positive for the virus since the pandemic began and 52 between the ages of 21-30.
The totals for other age groups include 13 from 0-10 years; 22 from 11-20, 27 from 31-40, 27 from 51-60, 28 from 61-70, 18 from 71-80 and seven people 81 or older.
Two more people in Greene County have been hospitalized with the virus, according to data released by the state Friday. New hospitalizations in that period also include eight in Washington County, two in Sullivan, three in Carter and one each in Hawkins and Hamblen. Eighteen people from Greene County have been hospitalized with the virus since the pandemic began.
Cases also continue to rise in surrounding counties as Friday’s state report reflects 54 more new cases in Washington, 37 in Sullivan, 34 in Hamblen, 16 in Carter, 13 in Hawkins and seven each in Cocke and Unicoi.
Active cases in those counties include 396 in Washington, 308 in Hamblen, 214 in Sullivan, 199 in Carter, 117 in Cocke, 112 in Hawkins and 27 in Unicoi.
Deaths from the virus in those counties include six apiece in Hamblen and Sullivan, three in Carter, two in Hawkins and one in Cocke. No deaths have been reported in Washington and Unicoi counties to date.
The total of new cases for Tennessee was 2,091 between the Thursday and Friday reports, bringing the total up to 89,078 statewide since the pandemic began. There are 35,157 active cases in Tennessee.
The local death is one of 13 reported across the state on Friday. Since the pandemic began, 938 people have died from the virus. The report lists 52,983 as recovered from the illness.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and even be fatal.
Tests are administered from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at the Greene County Health Department. No appointment is necessary, but it is recommended that individual call 423-979-4689 to register to speed up the testing process on site.
Anyone concerned they may have the virus can call Ballad Health’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.