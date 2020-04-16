Nashville, TN — In light of the ongoing precautions made to protect citizens from COVID-19, the Tennessee Financial Literacy Commission is taking measures to support Tennessee families through this unusual and challenging time, a release says.
April is Financial Literacy Month, and the current crisis is a grave reminder of the importance financial literacy and education play in one’s ability to be resilient through times of scarcity and uncertainty. While many residents are working from home, and teachers throughout the state are working with students outside the classroom, the Tennessee Financial Literacy Commission is making sure all Tennesseans have access to free financial literacy programs.
The Tennessee Financial Literacy Commission, chaired by State Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr., offers the Financial Empowerment Resource Library, a web-based adult education tool containing 18 online modules covering financial topics such as Budgeting, Building an Emergency Savings, Credit Scores and Reports, Home Ownership, Checking Accounts, and Retirement.
This may be a good time to explore the basics of finance through these short, self-paced interactive modules that each take about 2-7 minutes to complete, the release says. Teachers and parents looking to enrich learning for school-age children can share the Vault — Understanding Money program, a fun and educational game that teaches students in grades 3-8 how to make responsible money choices.
“As we have gone into communities across the state, we have been asked to provide financial education for adults as well as students,” Treasurer David H. Lillard, Jr. said in the release. “We believe the Financial Empowerment Resource Library gives Tennesseans of all ages tools needed to make more sound financial decisions. We encourage all Tennesseans to make use of these free resources during this unique time when we’re spending most of our time at home.”
To view the Financial Empowerment Resource Library, visit https://treasury.tn.gov/Financial-Education.
The Tennessee Financial Literacy Commission is a tax-exempt 501©(3) non-profit that relies mostly on donations from individuals and businesses for funding. It was created in 2010 with the mission to equip Tennesseans to make sound financial decisions when it comes to planning, saving, and investing. The Commission has trained over 4,600 Tennessee public school teachers to incorporate the nationally recognized Financial Fitness for Life curriculum into their classrooms. The Commission also has educated over 34,000 students through an online program for direct use by students.