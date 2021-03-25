The COVID-19 crisis has left many people uncertain about the economy and with questions about their personal financial security.
The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance’s Securities Division will partner with the Investor Protection Trust, Detroit Public Television and PBS Books to produce a virtual event offering advice on “restoring financial wellness.”
“The COVID Effect: Restoring Financial Wellness” will livestream at 1 p.m. Friday on TDCI’s Facebook page.
The virtual event will feature qualified experts who will provide information and insight on financial well-being during COVID, financial recovery after the pandemic and preparing for the next challenges, a TDCI news release said.
The event will be interactive, allowing participants to ask questions, submit comments and get answers in real time.
After the live event, “The COVID Effect” will be available on TDCI’s YouTube page and on WI65.org along with “a variety of tools and resources for savers and investors of all ages and at all stages of life,” the release said.
‘BOOMERS TO ZOOMERS’
“The COVID Effect” is the first in a series of 12 “Boomers to Zoomers: Building a Secure Path to Retirement” virtual events hosted by the TDCI.
“Tennessee consumers of all ages have demonstrated extraordinary resilience in the face of numerous financial challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Elizabeth Bowling, assistant commissioner for TDCI’s Securities Division.
“We are proud to participate in Friday’s ‘The COVID Effect’ livestream event in order to help share important financial information that could make a difference in Tennesseans’ financial futures during the economic recovery,” Bowling said.
“The COVID Effect: Restoring Financial Wellness” virtual event will feature the following:
- Host: Fred Nahhat, Detroit Public Television
- Introduction & Role of State Securities Offices: Brad Raffensperger, Georgia Secretary of State
- Moderator: Donna Lowry, Georgia Public Broadcasting
There will be three topic segments:
- “Unscrambling the Stimulus—Strategies to Keep You from Scratching”
- “Rack ’Em Up—Roadmap Toward Recovery
- “Creating a Cushion—Takeaways from Troubled Times”
TIMELY COLLABORATION
“At Detroit Public Television, we see the great potential in forging a partnership that brings together leaders in state government, public television stations and libraries in communities across the country to educate the public on the timely subject of personal finance,” said Rich Homberg, president and CEO of Detroit Public Television said.
“With so many families concerned about making ends meet and saving for their retirement, this is an important moment for such a collaboration to step up and carry on this crucial work,” Homberg said.
“The Boomers to Zoomers: Building a Secure Path to Retirement” is a yearlong series of 12, 60-minute virtual events livestreaming via Facebook Live on partner Facebook pages at 1 p.m. EST on the fourth Friday of each month, beginning with “The COVID Effect” on Friday.
Upcoming Boomer to Zoomer virtual event topics include: “How to Invest: What’s New and What’s Not”; “Military Finances”; and “Harness Your Inner Hummingbird: How to Build Your Nest Egg.”
Boomers to Zoomers is part of “When I’m 65,” a program of the Investor Protection Trust in partnership with Detroit Public Television. “When I’m 65” takes a generational look at retirement and focuses on the actions people should take at every age to prepare for a secure retirement. For more information, visit WI65.org.
The Investor Protection Trust has worked with the states and at the national level to provide “independent, objective investor education needed by all Americans to make wise and safe investment decisions,” the release said.