George Peters didn’t even know the boy. But when the volunteer firefighter and 911 dispatcher got a call requesting that he bring a fire truck by a Bedford Circle residence in Greeneville to help a young boy celebrate, he felt compelled to do whatever he could to help make the boy’s 14th birthday the best it could ever be.
He also felt that one truck wasn’t enough.
By the time all was said and done, he had rounded up 29 vehicles from more than a dozen emergency agencies. And they weren’t the only ones. Lynn Broyles estimates about 200 vehicles from all over Greene County, including the first responders, took part in a birthday parade for her son Cole that started at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and took about 40 minutes to pass by their home.
“They kept coming and kept coming,” Broyles said.
It all started when Broyles decided she had to find a way to make her special needs son’s birthday happy in spite of social distancing.
Broyles and her husband Andy adopted Cole from Taiwan when he was 2 ½ years old. He was born with fetal alcohol syndrome and has developmental delays. Birthdays hold an important place in his life and his family wanted to make sure they could still do something special for him.
“Cole chronologically turned 14, but developmentally he’s probably more around four or five,” Broyles explained. “He has a hard time with relationships with peers. Normally, we’ll do a family party and invite some of our friends and our children’s friends to get a good group together, but in this (coronavirus) situation, we just couldn’t do that.”
Broyles posted on Facebook, asking friends and family and some of his teachers to drive by to wish him well. A friend of a friend contacted Peters. Peters started calling local agencies and found “everybody was more than happy to jump in to make this amazing.”
“From there,” Broyles said, “it snowballed.”
Broyles describes everyone pulling together to make phone calls and get friends and acquaintances involved as amazing. The effort culminated in the many decorated cars and emergency vehicles with lights and sirens on that streamed by for Cole.
“We thought maybe 10 or 15 people would come drive by. We had no idea.”
“Cole just couldn’t believe it,” she added. “He was speechless for a little while and then he just kept asking, ‘For me?’ He just couldn’t believe this was all for him.”
Broyles and her family were surprised that people brought all kinds of gifts for Cole, including two firefighting helmets signed by firefighters, department T-shirts and a department patch.
“Some people would just hand him a dollar through the car window,” Broyles said. “They brought balloons and signs and candy. We just wanted people to drive by. We had no idea that people would bring gifts.”
She later posted on Facebook, “I am sorry to blow up facebook but this was the greatest day of Cole's life and we want to remember it!”
When Broyles asked her son the following morning how the parade celebration made him feel, he said, “loved” and “special.”
While walking with his mom later in the day, Cole began talking about his parade and said to her, “There were so many people, Mom! I didn’t know I was popular!”
Broyles, who said she cried like a baby during the parade, is grateful.
“I just felt so overwhelmed with gratitude because this is a child who has struggled a lot and he doesn’t necessarily get a lot of the experiences that a lot of kids do — sports and friends and parties and things like that,” she said. “So to have the community do something like this was absolutely overwhelming. We’re so filled with gratitude.”
The community in return, seems to have gotten as much out of the event as Cole and his family, temporarily trading isolation and fear for connection and kindness. Several people, some who hadn’t been out of their house in two or three weeks, told Broyles earlier in the day that they were looking forward to the event and that it made them feel hopeful. People from out of state watched the event on Facebook videos.
“I think people were desperate for something positive,” Broyles said. “They said it was so good to see something positive right now.”
Ella Price and her husband John took part in the parade.
“We were the second car in a line of hundreds of cars,” she said. “All I could think of was how proud I was of our town. As we passed the birthday boy and drove away, we could see everyone still in line waiting to show birthday love to Cole. Some were crying. I turned to my husband and saw that he was crying too. It was such a special moment for Cole and our community. One I will never forget.”
“I became overcome with emotions when I saw all of our first responders and community members in line to help make a little boy’s birthday special,” John Price added. “This is what makes our country great.”
Facebook posts on Broyles page described the event as fun, amazing, heart warming and a blessing. Valerie Whitson summed up her feelings in three simple words: “Joy! Joy! Joy!”
And the first responders?
“Everybody felt a huge emotional connection to this,” said Peters, who led the parade in a Town of Mosheim Fire Department truck. “Watching him smile and wave and jump around — it was great!”
“His 14th birthday will be something he’ll remember for the rest of his life,” Peters said, adding, “It’s not something I’m ever going to forget."