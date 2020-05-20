Tusculum volunteer firefighters conducted outside training Monday night for the first time since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.
Training focused on vehicle rescue and stabilization, Tusculum fire Chief Marty Shelton said.
The training exercise, held outside near the fire department station on Alexander Street, lasted more than two hours.
Training sessions hosted by the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department regularly include members of other volunteer departments, but Monday night’s exercise was confined to Tusculum firefighters.
The training exercise “was just for the TVFD to limit the number of people present,” Shelton said.
“We tried to limit close contact as much as possible to those present. This is the first time we had got together to train or meet since the COVID (pandemic) started,” Shelton said. “We had training sessions on Zoom, as well as meetings, until now.”
Shelton said Monday night’s training covered basic stabilization skills, “from using wooden cribbing to the more advanced skills using the rescue jack strut system.”
A car was positioned on its wheels, on its side and on its top to provide a variety of training options, he said.
Training in all weather conditions is important for firefighters to be able to respond to emergency calls, Shelton said.
“We started in daylight and ended up in the dark with rainy conditions. Members need to be able to function in those conditions as each present a different view,” he said.
Night training includes use of LED scene floodlights and (being) in the rain simulates when we respond in inclement weather. You have to train as you would respond,” Shelton said. “The saying in the fire service is, “If it ain’t raining, you ain’t training.’”
The car was not completely demolished and will be used in an upcoming training session with hydraulic rescue tools, known as the Jaws of Life.
That training will be held “to refresh members how to extricate trapped crash victims,” Shelton said.
“This comes after a vehicle has been stabilized for the safety of the victims and rescuers alike,” he said.
The fire department plans its monthly meeting in June, “with hands-on drills following on each Monday, a long as restrictions are open to do so with the membership’s health and safety in mind,” Shelton said.
Professional fire services also continue training during the pandemic, primarily through video conferencing.
Greeneville Fire Department Chief Alan Shipley recently said he confers with shift commanders to take steps that encourage social distancing among personnel.
“They try to utilize their personal protective equipment,” he said.
Shipley and other local fire officials keep updated on best practices by state authorities.
“Any changes (for better safety) practices will be implemented,” he said.
Fire departments will continue adapting to new training procedures as the COVID-19 situation evolves.
“Firefighters are an adaptive group, and many organizations are building new programs and adjusting their current training models to adapt to our current situation. Keep in mind that many fire organizations have been utilizing alternative delivery methods, such as video conferencing, web-based training and small group training for years,” according to a post on the firerescue1.com site.