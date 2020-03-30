Firefighters are making every effort to follow social distancing practices and other protocols recommended during the coronavirus pandemic.
Certain situations such as structure fires, medical emergencies and vehicle wrecks make keeping a distance difficult, several said Friday.
County 911 dispatchers ask questions of most callers to identify possible symptoms of the novel coronavirus so first responders have information before they arrive at a destination.
“911 is doing a really good job and we’ve been putting additional protocols in place,” Greeneville Fire Department Chief Alan Shipley said.
If firefighters responding to an emergency learn someone is experiencing symptoms that could be related to COVID-19, "then we’ll go to a higher level and use personal protective equipment,” Shipley said.
As the pandemic evolves, the Greeneville Fire Department and volunteer fire departments in Greene County will make adjustments.
“We’re doing additional cleanings at the stations and (equipment) cleaning before it goes out,” Shipley said.
Hand sanitizer and other cleaning solutions are in use by personnel at each Greeneville Fire Department station.
“They’re trying to do their due diligence to stay safe,” Shipley said.
Professional fire service training continues using video conferencing. Shipley said he has conferred with shift commanders to take steps that encourage social distancing among personnel on duty.
“They’re trying to do that. They try to utilize their personal protective equipment,” he said.
Shipley and other fire officials also participate in daily conference calls with state authorities.
“Any changes (for better safety) practices will be implemented,” he said.
Extra measures are taken by Greeneville and volunteer fire departments to decontaminate gear and equipment at incident scenes before they return to their stations, where gear and apparatus is further cleaned.
'UNCHARTED WATER'
Like other first responders in Greene County, Greeneville firefighters must respond to calls while being mindful of the COVID-19 pandemic, Shipley said.
Jeff Wilburn, Camp Creek Volunteer Fire Department chief and also chief of the Greene County Association of Volunteer Fire Departments, said the chiefs of the county’s 16 volunteer fire departments discussed possible impacts of COVID-19 before the virus became a threat in East Tennessee.
“Even before the outbreak hit Greene County, we were going to use more precautions than necessary. We’ve never went though this before,” Wilburn said. “This is uncharted water for the fire departments here.”
Precautions include “using any protective gear we have” while going on calls.
“We are using common sense to try to protect our firefighters,” Wilburn said. “We will try to minimize the amount of firefighters we have on a scene.”
Contact with someone exposed to COVID-19 will result in “self-quarantine,” Wilburn said.
“We’re out there to perform a service for the citizens of Greene County, and we’re going to use precautions, including social distancing. They will be trying to distance themselves if they’re fighting a fire,” Wilburn said.
That could prove difficult while manning a fire hose or other firefighting procedure that requires the “buddy system,” he said.
“Sometimes social distancing may go out the door,” Wilburn said. “We will try to stay with the social distancing rule and protect ourselves.”
Wilburn has requested N95 masks, body shields and other protective equipment for fire departments through the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.
Some fire departments have a limited supply of disposable Tyvex suits, gloves and N95 masks, while others await delivery of protective equipment.
"In terms of personal protective equipment that's recommended for everyone, hopefully we will be able to get that. Hopefully, the inventory will be replenished before we run out," Shipley said.
“We are going to use all the precautions we can to try to protect firefighters. It is business as usual,” Wilburn said. “We have not (cut back services) because of COVID-19. We are still out there protecting the community.”
ONE DEPARTMENT'S RESPONSE
Marty Shelton, chief of the Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department, outlined steps being taken by the fire department in an email this week to members.
A training exercise Monday night was canceled.
After a discussion Monday night among fire department members, it was decided the fire department “would be better off to follow the presidential request of social distancing and (Centers for Disease Control) statements of disease precautions, especially with reported cases in our back door.”
“The department will from here on out, until this virus crisis passes, cease all non-essential functions in regards to any meetings, any trainings, any public educational events, smoke detector installations, etc.,” Shelton wrote.
“We will still respond to incidents but only by taking extra safety precautions. Members should keep their distance when possible from all individuals and gross decontamination on scenes of any personnel may be needed more often now,” Shelton wrote.
Any Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department member not needed to help control an incident “should be released by the incident commander to clear from the scene.”
"This is to minimize their exposure, not only from a virus issue but traffic-related safety concerns. Please continue to practice all safety measures to help keep the ones protected who can respond in regards to personal PPE (rubber gloves, turnout gear, wipes, hand sanitizer, etc.) and traffic management (vests, cones, signs, truck placement, etc.),” Shelton wrote.
“I appreciate everyone's assistance in pulling together during these trying times,” Shelton wrote. “We are in a crisis that is changing daily and unsure of when it will end. Once this passes, we will try to get back to as close to normal as we can.”
RESIDENTS AT HOME
With most Greene County residents remaining at home awaiting COVID-19 developments, Shipley urged the public to make home fire prevention a priority.
“They should be making sure they are being diligent with cooking sources and with portable heaters,” he said.
Sheltering at home is also a good time to ensure smoke alarms are in working order and family fire escape plans are reviewed, Shipley said.
Greeneville's fire stations are closed to the public, but anyone trying to obtain a burn permit or with other questions for the fire department can call the central fire station at (423) 638-4243.
Wilburn said that many volunteer fire departments will use hard-to-replace resources in the coming weeks when it is not possible to conduct normal fundraising activities like barbecues. He knows that some people have lost their jobs and currently have other priorities.
Shelton said in the email to Tusculum Volunteer Fire Department members that the fire department’s annual Easter Egg hunt planned for April 4 is canceled, and the department’s annual barbecue supper at the end of June, a primary fundraiser, “will have to be looked at but it seems doubtful as well.”
“We know this is a difficult time for (citizens) and their families but just keep the fire departments in mind. If this lasts several months, it will have a big financial impact,” Wilburn said. “We are all in this together and we don’t know where this will take us, but we’re still going to perform our job.”