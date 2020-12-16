The first vaccine within the Ballad Health service region was administered Tuesday afternoon to a nurse at Johnston Memorial Hospital in Abingdon, Virginia.
Emily Boucher, a registered nurse in Johnston Memorial’s COVID-19 intensive care unit, received the Pfizer vaccine at a brief ceremony that included remarks from Ballad Health officials. The vaccine was approved late last week for emergency use by the Food and Drug Administration.
Doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be administered to health care workers at the Norton Community Hospital in Virginia on Wednesday. The vaccine is expected to be delivered and administered at the Tennessee hospitals on Thursday, according to Ballad Health Chairman and CEO Alan Levine.
Boucher said she was honored to be the first recipient for the region and sees the vaccine as a turning point in that it will provide protection for health care workers as they treat patients with the virus and later for the community as vaccines become more available.
She encouraged people to continue to take safety precautions such as wearing a facial mask, social distancing and frequent hand washing and to get the vaccine as it becomes available. “We don’t want you as a patient within the walls of our intensive care unit.”
“For months now, my team members and I have fought side by side against this virus,” Boucher continued. “We have fought in our communities, not just for our patients but also fighting against misinformation and reckless practices that have let the virus get inside the region. I will never stop trying to convince everyone about the reality of COVID-19. Every day, I care for patients who are fighting for their lives.”
Describing her co-workers as “amazing,” Boucher said that the challenges include treating patients who are alone and lonely and trying to explain complex symptoms and treatments to family members by telephone.
Levine also echoed Boucher’s statements about the need for continued precautions to limit the spread of the virus, especially at a time when the health system is stretched to its capacity with virus patients.
“The vaccine does not mean pandemic is over,” he said. “This vaccine is a ray of sunshine in a pretty dark time, but we have to continue to practice those safety steps that will continue to mitigate the spread of this disease.”
“This has been a very trying time for our doctors, nurses, but most importantly, for the patients and families who have lost loved ones,” Levine said. “This is not something that we will hopefully experience again. But because of the vision of the president and the Coronavirus Task Force, we are here today taking the first steps to, finally, mitigating the horrors of this virus and hopefully, getting our businesses, our schools our lives, back to normal. We are a long way from being done wth this, but this is an important first step.”
While the vaccine was developed through a fast process, it went through all three required phases of testing, Levine said. In the third phase of testing, the vaccine was found to be 95% effective.
“What this means is that those who receive the vaccine can expect excellent personal protection,” he said.
In addition to the stringent review process by the FDA, a work group in the region composed of medical professionals and representatives from health departments has closely followed the development of the vaccine and validated as much as possible that the information is accurate, Levine said. The work group has worked months to verify the information that is coming out about the vaccine.
There are some people who do get their information from social media, and Levine encouraged them to verify that information from at least four or five trusted sources before making a decision based on it.
The highest priority within Ballad health is to vaccinate those who have direct contact with COVID patients, Levine said. As more vaccine becomes available, the health system is committed to providing the doses to everyone who wants to take it.
Levine praised the providers treating COVIDk-19 patients as heroes.
“These people show up every day and they see things very difficult to see,” he said. “They see human suffering. They see families that can’t be with their loved ones. They see death, and in many cases, they see death in cases that were preventable. They go home and they cry. They come back the next day and do it all over again. It is hard to put into words how heroic that is. We worry about our team members, like Emily, who do that selfless act to save lives and mitigate suffering. We are very grateful to all our team members.”