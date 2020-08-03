Greene County’s first responders had remained coronavirus-free as of late last week, as all efforts are made to follow virus prevention protocols.
Agencies elsewhere in the region, like the police department in Bristol, Virginia, have experienced confirmed cases of COVID-19 and have had to quarantine officers.
“We have not had any cases within the Greeneville Police Department,” Michael Crum, police department assistant chief, said Friday in an email.
If testing is needed, it will be done at a local hospital, Crum said.
“We are treating Phase 1 the same as before and as many employees as possible are working from home to avoid contact,” Crum said.
The Town of Greeneville reentered Phase 1 of its COVID-19 Reopening Plan on July 13, due to an ncrease in positive cases in Greene County.
Crum said employee safety practices already in place remain in effect.
“We follow the town’s plan provided by (Town Administrator Todd) Smith. He closely monitors, evaluates and adjusts the plan as more information is provided to the town by the appropriate agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” Crum said.
“There are none that I’m aware of that tested positive or are quarantined and I hope that is the case in the future,” Smith said Thursday.
Officers from each shift are working from home answering the phone and taking information for calls that do not require an emergency response.
“Officers work from home if possible,” Smith said. “We’re trying to reduce the exposure of our police officers as much as possible with the numbers going up.”
Officers also remain on road patrol to respond to emergency calls.
Greene County Sheriff’s Department deputies, corrections officers and inmates at the Greene County Detention Center also remain virus-free, Sheriff Wesley Holt said last week.
“We are very blessed that no staff or inmates at this time have any symptoms,” Holt said.
“We are only testing should the need arise to help alleviate some of the backlogs in the state system,” he added.
Only one sheriff’s department employee is working from home, and that is because of an unrelated medical condition, Holt said.
“We are following (Mayor Kevin Morrison’s) advice and wearing masks when interacting with the public,” Holt said.
Precautions are taken to screen inmates being booked into the Greene County Detention Center and by corrections officers working there, said Capt. John Key, second-in-command at the jail.
A cluster of positive virus cases among inmates and staff recently occurred at the Hamblen County Jail in Morristown.
“We’ve been fortunate so far,” Key said Thursday.
The temperature of each inmate being booked into the Greene County jail is taken, and each is asked a series of questions to determine possible exposure to coronavirus. Anyone who may have been exposed to the virus is placed in quarantine for 14 days in a designated area of the jail.
There were a total of 303 inmates Friday in the jail and county workhouse. The flow of inmates coming into the jail has lessened as area law enforcement agencies are issuing more summonses to individuals for some non-violent offenses. The court system is also working to help keep the jail population manageable.
Greene County-Greeneville EMS is another agency whose employees are necessarily in close contact with the public.
EMS crews respond to emergencies around the clock, seven days a week.
“We have not had any exposure that we know of,” EMS Director Calvin Hawkins said Friday.
In the course of their duties, EMS personnel have transported several COVID-19 patients, he said.
Testing of EMS personnel is not done “unless there are signs and symptoms of it, so we’re doing pretty good so far,” Hawkins said.
Ambulances are cleaned after each patient transport and use of face masks and other protective equipment is mandatory.
“We’re still wearing our protective equipment for all calls, so hopefully it will protect our guys from anything,” Hawkins said. “We just keep reiterating why they need to do their social distancing when they’re away from work and when they are at work. We started early on that they wear a mask on all calls.”
There are no positive coronavirus cases within the Greeneville Fire Department, Chief Alan Shipley said last week.
“Testing has been random and so far all are negative,” Shipley said.
He said that administrative personnel are on a modified work schedule to limit the possibility of exposure as much as possible.
“All other shifts are working at minimum staffing with additional personnel on stand-by,” Shipley said.
The Greeneville Fire Department modified its response plan in March to a three-level plan.
Shipley said crews are now stationed at the department’s fire training facility to respond to all patient care calls such as first response calls, motor vehicle accidents, structure fires and other emergencies.
He said that with the stock of personal protective equipment being limited, “this allows us to not only utilize our PPE to the fullest but also help keep the virus from being spread throughout the stations.”
Crews currently each serve a 28-day tour at the training facility.
“Our firefighters modified the facility to add bedrooms, laundry room and a shower,” Shipley said.
All personnel have their temperature taken before each shift and every eight hours during their shift, he said.
Anyone with a temperature over 100.4 degrees or who exhibits other COVID-19 symptoms will be relieved of duty, Shipley said
“There are additional cleaning and sanitizing guidelines for each station and equipment,” he said.
All fire, Haz-Mat and rescue calls “will be answered as normal,” Shipley said.
Firefighters will use universal precautions on all calls with proper protective equipment and decontaminating procedures, Shipley said.
Other Greeneville Fire Department responses to the virus include:
- No visitors are currently permitted in fire stations at this time. Signage is posted at all locations with directions for service.
- The central fire hall has a secured area for all mail deliveries.
- Greeneville Fire Marshal David Weems will continue to conduct fire inspections in conjunction with the building department. Contact with contractors and building owners will be limited to phone conversations. Proper PPE will be used. If warranted, Weems and other GFD inspectors will alternate days. “Plan review and fire prevention can be done from home,” Shipley said.
- Burn permits will be issued on a limited basis over the phone.
- Smoke alarms will be delivered to the home and directions given to residents or family members for installation. If there are no detectors present, fire department personnel will install them after donning “appropriate PPE,” Shipley said.