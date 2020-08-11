Greeneville City Schools reported Tuesday that five of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently isolating.
Four of those employees work at Greeneville Middle School and one at Greeneville High School, according to the school system.
An additional eight employees — five at Greeneville Middle and three at Greeneville High — are in quarantine, meaning each has been determined to be a close contact to someone who has tested positive for coronavirus and must remain home until cleared to return to work.
No employees at other schools in the district or in central office are in isolation or quarantine, according to the report.
The information was contained in the first weekly update the system will provide on the number of personnel COVID-19 cases in the district under its Framework for Safe Reopening of Schools, a press release from the school system said. The reports can be found at the district's website, www2.gcschools.net.
In a news release, that it is committed to providing transparent information regarding the effect of coronavirus on the district, and it has a strict personnel confidentiality rule, in compliance with HIPAA and ADA regulations, and will not provide names of individuals to anyone other than the Tennessee State Department of Health as required for employer contact tracing.