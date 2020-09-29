Greene County had five new cases of COVID-19 reported on Monday, but its number of active cases remained constant at 91.
The new cases were reported Monday in the daily update by the Tennessee Department of Health, bringing the total number of cases reported in the county to 1,166 since the pandemic began. According to state data, 142 of those cases have been children between the ages 5 and 18.
The number of people with active cases of the coronavirus remained constant at 91 for the 24-hour period covered in the state Department of Health’s report due to the five additional people who were moved to the “inactive/recovered cases” category.
There are now 1,031 people in Greene County with inactive/recovered cases, defined by the state as those who are either 14 days beyond the onset of symptoms or their testing date if asymptomatic.
No new deaths or hospitalizations from the virus were reported for Greene County in Monday’s report. Locally, 44 people have died from the virus and 80 people have required hospitalization.
Sixty-three people were hospitalized with the virus on Monday in Ballad Health facilities with one person receiving care who is awaiting test results, according to the daily COVID-19 scorecard from the health system. Of those 63, 14 are in intensive care units and seven are on a ventilator.
The percentage of individuals who have positive results among those tested has risen slightly in the past seven days for the region served by Ballad Health. That percentage is at 7.8%, according to Ballad Health.
In Greene County, that percentage is even lower with 5.4% of those who were tested having positive results, according to data from the state Department of Health. The county has averaged 13 new cases a day for the past 14 day period.
Across the Northeast Tennessee region, the only county that had a double digit increase in the number of new cases on Monday was Sullivan with 23, according to the Department of Heath report. No new cases were reported in Cocke, Hancock and Unicoi counties.
Four counties in the region have more than 100 active cases. Washington had the most with 241, according to Monday’s report. Sullivan County has 215 people currently ill with the virus with 142 in Hamblen and 111 in Johnson. Greene County has the fifth highest count of active cases.
For the entire state on Monday, 737 new cases were reported by the Department of Health. Since the pandemic began, 193,732 people in Tennessee have had the coronavirus.
Twelve additional deaths from the virus were reported on Monday in the state, bringing that total to 2,389 during the pandemic.
Across the United States, 204,328 people have died from the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, and those seeking to be tested are asked to use the Church Street entrance to the Health Department.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.