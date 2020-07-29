Five new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Greene County on Tuesday by the state.
Greene County now has a total of 300 cases of the coronavirus reported since the pandemic began, up five from Monday’s tally, according to Tuesday’s report from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The number of active cases went up by one to 174 as four more people moved to the tally of those locally who have recovered from the illness. The number of those listed as recovered in the state report is 121.
No new deaths were reported by the state locally. Washington County reported its first deaths of the pandemic with two recorded in Tuesday’s update. An additional death was also recorded in Sullivan.
One new hospitalization was recorded in Greene County, according to the state report. It was one of the seven new hospitalizations recorded in the Northeast Tennessee counties served by Ballad Health.
In the counties bordering Greene, Hamblen County reported the most new cases on Monday, 53, and has the highest total since the pandemic began with 1,061. Washington County has the largest number of active cases at 561, with 786 total cases, according to Tuesday’s report from the state.
Thirty-two new cases were reported in Sullivan County, 23 in Cocke and 18 in Hawkins County. Sullivan’s active case total is 241, with 169 in Hawkins and 159 in Cocke.
Across Tennessee, 2,555 new coronavirus cases were reported Tuesday, according to the Department of Health report. There have been 99,049 cases recorded in the state since the pandemic began. There are 38,285 active cases in Tennessee.
Twenty-one more people have died of the virus across the state, bringing the total to 999. Listed as recovered from the virus are 59,760.
For most people, the new virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and even be fatal.
Tests are administered from 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at the Greene County Health Department. No appointment is necessary, but it is recommended that individual call 423-798-1749 to register to speed up the testing process on site.
Anyone concerned they may have the virus can call Ballad Health’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.