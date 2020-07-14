The Wings & Wheels on the GreenE fly-in and cruise-in originally set for this weekend at the Greeneville Municipal Airport has been postponed until Sept. 12.
The committee coordinating the event made the decision to postpone the event out of an abundance of caution, according to Tammy Kinser, director of tourism for the Greene County Partnership.
The decision comes after a recent rise in coronavirus cases both locally and in the region.
The event is to feature a cruise-in for cars, a fly-in welcoming airplanes and pilots from across the region, skydiving by Jump TN and food trucks, as well as well as the unveiling of a compass rose painted on the runway by the Tri-Cities chapter of the Ninety-Nines, a female pilot organization.
For more information on the event, contact the Tourism Department at the Greene County Partnership at 423-638-4111, visit Tourism’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/DiscoverGreenevilleTN.Now or contact Steven Neesen at the Greeneville Municipal Airport at 423-329-2580.