The Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries Food Bank will begin accepting clients inside its building again on a limited basis starting Monday.
For over a month, the Food Bank has been serving clients outside the building on Cutler Street due to restrictions placed by governing officials over the coronavirus threat. The Second Harvest Food Bank and its associates, including the local food bank, are considered essential services and thus have continued to operate every day since the COVID-19 threat began.
Starting Monday, the Food Bank will allow up to five clients at a time inside the building to be served, according to a release from Community Ministries.
Clients are asked to wear masks for their safety and for the safety of the food bank staff and volunteers. If the client does not have a mask, one will be provided. If a client would prefer not to come inside, they can still be serviced outside the building.
Clients are asked to practice social distancing and stay at least 6 feet away from other visitors to the food bank, the release stated.
Plexiglass petitions have been installed in the offices to provide another safety barrier for the clients and staff, the release stated.
The food bank operates daily 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. to serve clients. The staff remains on hand until 3 p.m each day to accept donations and take phone calls.
Call the food bank at 638-1667 for information or to place a food order and schedule a time to pick up the box of food.