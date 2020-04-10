In the midst of the global COVID-19 pandemic, Food Country USA and NASCAR driver Parker Kligerman, who is sponsored by the grocery retailer, have teamed up to help the Ballad Health Foundation, according to a news release.
The funds donated to the foundation will benefit its Team Member Emergency fund for frontline nurses and be used to provide personal protective equipment to the frontline health care workers.
“We must stand together and fight against this virus, and we will help continue to help our communities in any way we can,” Kligerman said in the news release.