Weather Alert

...ENHANCED FIRE DANGER TODAY ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE TENNESSEE VALLEY AND SOUTHERN APPALACHIANS... DRIER HIGH PRESSURE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE INTO THE REGION THROUGH THE DAY. THIS WILL RESULT IN RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES IN THE 25 TO 30 PERCENT RANGE ACROSS PORTIONS OF EAST TENNESSEE AND SOUTHWEST NORTH CAROLINA, WHILE RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES IN THE 30 TO 35 PERCENT RANGE ARE FAVORED ACROSS SOUTHWEST VIRGINIA. THESE LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUE COMBINED WITH SUSTAINED WINDS OF 15 TO 20 MPH AND GUSTS UPWARD OF 25 TO 35 MPH WILL PRESENT AN ELEVATED FIRE DANGER TODAY.