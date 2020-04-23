A Greeneville business will host a free food distribution event Saturday for the public.
The distribution of more than 500 boxes of food will held from 9 a.m. Saturday until supplies run out at the former Home Improvement Warehouse, 1640 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, directly behind Walgreens.
Participants should enter from East Andrew Johnson Highway.
The food distribution will be a drive-through event. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention social distancing recommendations will be observed, business owner B.J. Broyles said.
“This is a drive-through distribution. There will be no personal contact (because of) COVID-19 restrictions. They drive through, open the trunk, they put the food in and they drive away,” Broyles said.
About 30 volunteers from area churches, store customers and others loaded the food into the boxes on Wednesday. Other volunteers will distribute the food Saturday.
Organizers saw the increase in unemployment and families lacking resources as the coronavirus epidemic impacts Greene County and the region. Agencies and nonprofits that provide aid to the public are already over-burdened, Broyles said.
“We saw a need in the community and felt like we would just try to help out. We just do it as a way of giving,” he said.
The food was purchased through wholesale businesses. Broyles said organizers hoped to distribute 1,000 boxes of food, but supplies from the wholesale companies were limited.
Each box will include several canned food items, cereal, macaroni and cheese, and snack cakes. The contents of each box may vary, Broyles said.
The food is supplied by Home Improvement Warehouse. An additional food distribution event may be held in the coming weeks when supplies are replenished, Broyles said.
“We’ve been in business in the community for 40 years. We appreciate the business, and it’s just a way of giving back,” he said.