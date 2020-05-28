Food distribution at the Mosheim Outreach Center will resume on Monday afternoon.
The distribution will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. at the center, according to Director John Waddle.
The food will be distributed using a drive-thru method. Those who wish to pick up food are asked to remain in their cars and the items will be placed in their cars.
Future distributions may feature changes in location or method, which will be announced.
Since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, efforts by the center have focused on providing food to children in the Mosheim, South Greene and Chuckey-Doak school districts as well as the rest of the county working with the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.