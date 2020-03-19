Food pantries, meal delivery programs and community aid organizations are facing a challenge of how to continue meeting what may be a growing need and taking measures to prevent spread among their clients, volunteers and staff.
For many, that has resulted in some procedural changes in how aid or meals are distributed, and others are making preparations to meet additional needs that may arise.
The Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries Food Bank, the Adventist Community Services Center and the Northern Greene County Churches — United in Love Ministry have made changes to their procedures in distribution of food and assistance to the local community to limit contact between people.
CHANGES DESCRIBED
The Community Ministries Food Bank is now asking that individuals needing assistance with food to call 638-1667 to talk with an interviewer to set up a time to pick up a box of food. Assistance from the Food Bank is available to clients from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. weekdays.
A person who comes at the appointed time will be met at the door by a volunteer. The food box prepared after the interview will be retrieved with frozen items added at that time.
As the client waits outside the door of the Food Bank, a volunteer will bring a buggy with the food items. After loading the food is loaded into a vehicle, the buggy is returned to volunteers waiting at the door to take it and disinfect it. Volunteers are also wearing gloves for protection as they work at the Food Bank.
“We have take the precautions to try to protect those who are serving as well as the clients,” said Executive Director Carmen Ricker. “It would not be a good situation to have the lobby filled with people. It is best for the people.”
Ricker said Community Ministries plans “to stay open every day in some way to serve the people who need assistance. We are just having to do it in a different way right now, but so far it has worked well.”
At the Adventist Community Services Center, this week also saw a change in how it distributes food. The center has adopted a drive-thru food distribution, said Director Cathy Bumgardner.
With the drive-thru, individuals will enter the parking lot and give information to a volunteer. That volunteer will then enter that information and bring a box of food out to them, Bumgardner explained. People seeking food are asked to have the information ready when they come to the center on Idletime Drive.
“Our volunteers have been wearing latex gloves to deliver the boxes, and we are using lots of hand sanitizer,” Bumgardner added.
Some of the more elderly volunteers have been asked to not come to the center for now, she said.
The food distribution will be 9 a.m.-noon on Tuesdays for the foreseeable future, she said. The center itself is closed, including its clothing and gift store.
A similar procedure will be undertaken by United in Love Ministry for its weekly Saturday distribution. The parking lot for the ministry in Baileyton will be rearranged to allow people to receive food from their cars, said Peggy Jones, who coordinates the food distribution for the ministry.
A volunteer, who will be wearing protective gloves, will be at one end of the parking lot to gather the needed information from those coming for food, their file will then be pulled at the office and a form then taken back out for them to sign. The food will then be brought out.
“This is the best way we could come up with to prevent close contact,” Jones said. “We want to remain open as long as possible. These are the people who really need the food.”
Children’s bags with foods that they can readily eat will remain part of the distribution, that takes place from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., she said.
The Appalachian Helping Hands ministry based at Cedar Creek Community Center will be closed through the beginning of April as a precaution. Donations are still accepted in the small after-hours donation building. Appalachian Helping Hands will reopen April 4 with the distribution of Easter baskets 9 a.m.-noon.
The Tabernacle Soup Kitchen, which is located at Tabernacle Presbyterian Church, was open Wednesday, but will close for the next two weeks as a precaution to protect the public and volunteers, according to Mary Goldman, its executive director.
SENIOR MEAL PROGRAM
The nutrition program of the First Tennessee Area Agency for Aging and Disability has a meal site at the Roby Fitzgerald Center, where it typically serves meals directly and also uses as a base for the meals delivered to homebound elderly in the community.
The closure of the Roby Center beginning Wednesday has also resulted in changes to that distribution, but it is continuing. Meals can be picked up once a week at the Roby Fitzgerald Center through the program.
Kathy Wittaker, director of the First Tennessee Area Agency for Aging and Disability, said due to the concerns about the coronavirus, a two-week supply of emergency frozen meals has been delivered to the homebound in Greene County.
A one week supply of the emergency meals has been delivered thus far to those inside Greeneville, with another week to be delivered later this week, Whittaker said.
“Our program is designed to make sure that the homebound are not out of food,” she said. “We want to make sure everyone has food.”
The food is prepared daily by the kitchen at First Tennessee Human Resources Agency in Johnson City, and the kitchen’s operations have not been affected by the coronavirus, she said.
Meals are available through the program to those age 60 and older. Whittaker encourages seniors who need assistance to call the Area Agency’s information and assistance line at 423-928-3258.
MEETING NEEDS
Preparations are also being made by organizations to meet increased requests for assistance.
“As the coronavirus continues, we expect to see a greater need,” Ricker said.
To help meet that need, the Food Bank may benefit from additional federal funds that are part of the Families First legislation before Congress through the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.
That legislation will provide additional funding to food banks to be able to meet the needs of low income families during the coronavirus outbreak. Entities such as the Community Ministries Food Bank and the Adventist Community Service Center are considered food pantries, while Second Harvest is a food bank which provides to community food pantries while also distributing food through its own programs.
Second Harvest has indicated that it is designating additional food for its partner organizations, Ricker said.
In addition to Second Harvest, the Food Bank receives donations from most of the local grocery stores and Walmart
“We are so appreciative with how helpful they are,” she said.
However, in recent weeks, the donations of surplus from the stores have been a lesser amount than normal, she said. The stores have experienced higher sales in the last few weeks as people purchase extra supplies in response to the coronavirus.
Second Harvest is taking additional measures to address the expected need.
“Food insecure children and their families, individuals and the elderly do not have resources they need to prepare for COVID-19,” states a message on the organization’s website. “Food bank officials are requesting monetary and food donations so that we can meet the additional food needs in our region.”
Emergency food distribution sites are being established.
“We are working with agency partners to establish emergency disaster pantries and communicating with school officials to determine if mobile pantries are needed,” said Rhonda Chafin, Second Harvest executive director. “The food bank has established critical functions plans to maintain basic business operations if needed.”