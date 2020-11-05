A new location for COVID-19 testing will become operational on Friday — the former Greene Valley Developmental Center site.
The Greene County Health Department will change its COVID-19 testing location effective Friday to the site of the former developmental center, according to a release from the department.
Testing will be provided 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Greene Valley campus at 4850 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. Tests will no longer be administered at the Health Department on Church Street.
No pre-registration is required for the free test, and no ID is required.
The Centers for Disease Control recommend people get tested if:
they have symptoms of COVID-19;
they have had close contact (within 6 feet of an infected person for at least 15 minutes) with someone with confirmed COVID-19;
they have been referred to get testing by their health care provider, local health department or state health department.
Individuals with questions about testing are asked to call the Health Department at 423-798-1749.