Forty new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Greene County on Saturday.
The 40 additional cases bring the total of people who have contracted the virus locally to 1,967, according to Saturday’s coronavirus update from the Tennessee Department of Health.
Greene County has 365 people with active cases of the virus, and the number of people who are considered to have inactive/recovered cases by the state rose by 46 to 1,547 on Saturday, according to the update.
No new deaths in the county or new hospitalizations were reported on Saturday. Since the pandemic began, 55 people locally have died from the virus and 96 have been hospitalized.
Ballad Health reported Saturday in its daily COVID-19 scorecard that 193 people were hospitalized within their facilities with the virus and six individuals with symptoms have been admitted but are awaiting test results.
Forty-two patients with the virus are in intensive care units and 23 are on ventilators, according to the scorecard.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests for the virus are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, and those seeking to be tested are asked to use the Church Street entrance to the Health Department.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.