Four more deaths from the coronavirus and 11 new cases were reported Thursday for Greene County, while the number of active cases declined.
The county now has had 43 residents die from COVID-19, according to Thursday’s daily update from the Tennessee Department of Health. That count is up four from what was reported on Wednesday, when two new deaths were recorded.
In September, 27 people have died from the virus in the county. The four new local deaths were among the 35 reported statewide on Thursday. In Tennessee, 2,310 people have died from the virus.
Eleven new COVID-19 cases were reported in Greene County in Thursday’s report from the state, bringing the total of people locally who have had the virus to 1,129.
The active cases in the county on Thursday totaled 87, down seven from Wednesday, according to the state report.
Fourteen more people were added to the inactive/recovered category on Thursday. That number locally now totals 999 and is defined by the state as people who are either 14 days beyond the onset of symptoms or their testing date if asymptomatic.
Greene County has the fifth highest number of active cases in the Northeast Tennessee region. Washington County has the most with 232 active cases, Sullivan County has 163, Hamblen totals 114 and Johnson County has one more than Greene with 88.
Three other counties in the region had double digit increases in new cases on Thursday. Sullivan had 28, Johnson had 13, and Hamblen had 12, according to the state report.
Greene County has has averaged 12.1 new cases for the 14-day period of Sept. 10-23, slightly less than the 13.6 average in the preceding 14-day period stretching back to August, state Health Department data indicates.
One new local hospitalization was reported for Greene County in Thursday’s state report. A total of 78 people have required hospital care due to the virus since the pandemic began.
Currently, 72 people are hospitalized with the coronavirus in Ballad Health facilities in the region, according to Thursday’s daily COVID-19 scorecard from the health system. Six individuals are hospitalized with symptoms, but still awaiting test results. Twelve of those hospitalized are in intensive care units with seven of those on a ventilator.
The rate of individuals testing positive among all those tested for the past seven days has gone up for the region. The positive rate for the past seven days in the region is 7.4%, up about half of a percentage point from Wednesday, according to the Ballad Health scorecard. Greene County’s positive rate for the past seven days was 9.8%, and an average of 146.7 tests were administered locally, according to state data
For the entire state, there were 835 new cases reported on Thursday, bringing the total recorded in Tennessee to 187,544 during the pandemic.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, and those seeking to be tested are asked to use the Church Street entrance to the Health Department.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.