Four more people in Greene County have tested positive for the coronavirus.
The four new cases were part of Tuesday’s daily COVID-19 update from the Tennessee Department of Health. Greene County has recorded 1,234 cases of the virus since the pandemic started.
The number of active cases decreased by nine in the 24-hour period covered in Tuesday’s report. The county now has 87 people with active cases of the virus, according to the Department of Health report.
Thirteen people were added to the inactive/recovered cases category locally on Tuesday. Those defined as having inactive cases now stands at 1,099. The state defined inactive/recovered cases as those in which a person is either 14 days beyond the onset of symptoms or the testing date if asymptomatic.
One of the new cases reported Tuesday was an individual between the ages of 5 and 18, according to information from the state Department of Health.
According to the weekly public notification posted to Greeneville City Schools' website, the district currently has four students and no staff members in isolation due to positive COVID-19 test results. The four students attend Greeneville High, Greeneville Middle, EastView Elementary and Hal Henard Elementary schools.
The district has nine students and six staff members in quarantine after being identified as a close contact to an individual who has tested positive. Five of those students go to Greeneville High School, three go to EastView Elementary School and one is a student at Hal Henard Elementary School. Of the six staff members in quarantine, is employed at the high school, two at the middle school, one at EastView and two at Highland Elementary school.
No new deaths and no new hospitalizations were reported for Greene County in Tuesday’s report.
REGIONAL DATA
On Tuesday, there were 98 people hospitalized within Ballad Health facilities with COVID-19, according to the health system’s daily COVID-19 Scorecard. Eight additional people were hospitalized with virus symptoms but were awaiting test results.
Twenty-two of the people hospitalized are in intensive care units with 14 of those on ventilators. Twenty-five designated beds for COVID-19 patient care remain available, according to the scorecard.
The number of new cases within the region on Tuesday dropped by five from the tally for the previous day. Tuesdday’s state report reflected 157 new cases in Northeast Tennessee.
Many of the counties, like Greene, had a small number of new cases or none at all. There were no new cases reported in Carter, Hancock and Unicoi counties on Tuesday.
However, there were 63 new cases reported in Johnson County and 41 in Sullivan County, according to the state data.
Sullivan County has the most active cases in the region, according to Tuesday’s report. That county has 278 active cases while Washington County is second with 238.
With its large increase, the 153 active cases in Johnson County still remains the fourth most in the region behind Hamblen County with 165 active cases. Greene County has the fifth highest number of new cases in the region.
According to the Veterans Administration, there are 57 active cases at the James H. Quillen Veterans Administration Healthcare System at Mountain Home, up four from last week. The Veterans Administration reports cases that are tested or treated at the facility in Johnson City.
Forty-eight of the active cases are veterans, seven are employees and two are employees who are also veterans. There have been 508 total cases reported at the VA Center during the pandemic with 421 listed as convalescent cases with 30 known deaths. Those are three more deaths than last week.
Statewide on Tuesday, 1,676 new cases were reported. Since the pandemic began, 205,375 people have contracted the virus in Tennessee.
Twenty-four more deaths in Tennessee were reported on Tuesday by the health department. Since March, 2,621 people have died form the coronavirus in the state.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, and those seeking to be tested are asked to use the Church Street entrance to the Health Department.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital East.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.