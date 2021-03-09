Four new COVID-19 cases were reported for Greene County on Monday, the 16th straight day that there have been 12 or fewer cases recorded locally.
The four new cases were reported in Monday’s coronavirus update from the Tennessee Department of Health. Since the pandemic began, 7,321 people locally have contracted the illness with 7,117 of those cases inactive.
Across the 10 counties in Northeast Tennessee, there were 33 new cases reported on Monday with the highest number in Washington County with 12.
On Monday, there were 59 people with active cases of the virus within the county, up two from the weekend, according to the Department of Health. The number of people locally with active illness has remained under 100 for about two weeks. In the Northeast Tennessee region, there were 967 active cases on Monday.
No new deaths were reported for the county on Monday. Since the pandemic began, 145 people have died from COVID-19.
One additional person from Greene County has had to be hospitalized due to the virus, according to Monday’s state report. Over the past year, 171 people have needed hospital treatment for the illness.
Ballad Health reported that it has 70 COVID-19 patients within its facilities on Monday. Ten of those patients are in intensive care units with five on ventilators, according to the health system’s COVID-19 scorecard.
The positive rate for the region is 10.7%, according to Ballad Health. The positive rate indicates the percentage of people who have positive results among all those tested and is a measure of the spread of the virus within a community.
Greene County’s positive rate for the past seven days is 1.6%. According to Ballad Health officials, a 5% or below positive rate for a seven-day period is the target to reach in regard to the measure.
The number of people who have received at least the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in the county is approaching 20,000. Through Monday, 19,612 people have received one dose of a vaccine locally, according to the state Department of Health.
Monday was the first day that those in the Phase Ic risk group were eligible for the vaccine. That risk group includes adults with underlying conditions that make them high risk for serious complications from the virus and caregivers of children with serious health issues.
Also eligible for vaccinations are individuals 65 years of age and over, frontline health care professionals at hospitals, health care staff in offices or other settings and K-12 education and childcare providers. The inoculations are to be administered in phases by risk group and age group, according to the state’s vaccination distribution plan.
The Health Department is operating a vaccination site at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center campus on East Andrew Johnson Highway. Appointments are required to receive the vaccine at the site, according to the state.
Appointments for the Greene Valley vaccination site can be made online at covid19.tn.gov or by calling 866-442-5301 to request an appointment. People are encouraged to arrive at the site at their appointment time, but not prior to gates opening at 8:30 a.m. due to traffic safety concerns.
Inoculations are also available at four independent local pharmacies designated as community vaccination sites by the state: Atchley’s Drug Center, Corley’s Pharmacy, Greene County Drug Store and Corley’s Pharmacy Solutions. Each has been provided limited supplies by the state, and information is available on the pharmacies’ websites and social media sites in regards to current availability.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
COVID-19 tests are being administered by the Greene County Health Department from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Monday-Friday at the office on West Church St. No appointment is necessary. Self-test kits are available on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at the site with the nasal swab tests administered on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
COVID-19 testing is also available from CVS and Ballad Health.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy locations on the Asheville Highway and East Andrew Johnson Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.