Free cloth masks are now available to the public at the Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center.
The distribution of the free masks was announced Monday by the Town of Greeneville in a news release. Health officials have recommended that facial coverings be worn in public places as a precaution to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
To pick up a mask, ring the center’s doorbell at 203 N. College St., and a staff member will provide assistance.
The Roby Center is open 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For more information, call the Roby Center at 423-639-3128.