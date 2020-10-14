The Greene County School System will receive $25,000 in connectivity equipment through the Greene County Partnership Foundation.
This project is funded under a grant contract with the State of Tennessee through the Tennessee Community CARES Program and was written in partnership with Greene LEAF, the foundation for Greene County Schools. Funds will be used to purchase connectivity equipment to help students who live in areas with no or limited access to the internet, according to a press release from Greene LEAF.
According to Jeff Taylor, president of the Greene County Partnership, supporting education and workforce development are key drivers for the organization.
“As we get through these difficult times, we will continue to work together with our businesses and organizations to find ways to economically thrive. Our students are the workforce of tomorrow, and we want to make sure they do not fall behind,” said Taylor.
The Greene County Partnership supports community programs and events which enhance Greene County’s quality of life, improve its image, and encourage citizen involvement in building a consensus on community issues, the release said.
“We are so grateful for the support and cooperation of the Greene County Partnership and the Greene County Partnership Foundation,” said Suzanne Richey, executive director of Greene LEAF. “The willingness to work with us on this grant to support our students will make a positive difference for many years to come.”
Greene LEAF is a nonprofit organization developed by community leaders to bridge the gap of funding for materials and programming not supplied by local government. The organization’s mission is to serve as an advocate for creating a premier educational environment for the students of Greene County through raising funds for literacy programs and technology initiatives, the release said.
For more information or to find out how to support Greene LEAF and the Greene County Schools, contact Richey at director@greeneleaf.org or visit www.greeneleaf.org.