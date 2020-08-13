Greeneville City Schools announced Thursday the district has amended its Framework for Safe Reopening of Schools to reflect evolving recommendations from the Tennessee Department of Health, updated guidance found in the Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association and Tennessee Middle School Athletic Association COVID-19 related regulations, and Gov. Bill Lee's Executive Order 55.
The amendments relate to protocols for returning to school after a student or staff member has exhibited COVID-19 symptoms, been exposed to COVID-19, or had a positive COVID-19 test.
Amendments also detail that staff may wear a face shield in addition to, but not instead of, a cloth face covering, and face coverings may be removed while staff members are alone in their classroom or office and when outdoors so long as social distancing can be maintained.
For full details of the most recent amendments, which are highlighted in blue in the updated document, visit www2.gcschools.net and click "COVID-19 Re-entry Information," or visit https://www2.gcschools.net/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1831121&type=d&pREC_ID=1986860.