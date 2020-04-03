In a recorded message sent to Greeneville City School students and families, Director of Schools Steve Starnes announced that beginning on Monday, the school system will begin providing seven days worth of meals to children 18 and under who are participating in the meal service.
Starnes said two breakfasts and two lunches will be given on Monday and again on Tuesday, and on Thursday, children participating will receive three breakfasts and three lunches.
Pick up times from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and locations, Hal Henard Elementary School, 425 E. Vann Road, and Greeneville High School, 210 Tusculum Blvd., will remain the same.
Starnes also announced that, in accordance with Governor Bill Lee's Executive Order 23 as well as actions taken by the Town of Greeneville and the Greeneville parks and recreation department, the school system is closing public access to playgrounds, ball fields and stadiums on school property as well as school parking lots until further notice.