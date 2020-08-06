As Greeneville City Schools begins the 2020-2021 school year in virtual mode, the district's nutrition team will begin serving meals to students at two pick-up locations on Friday, a press release from the school system said.
The locations will be Hal Henard Elementary School, 425 E. Vann Road, and Greeneville High School, 210 Tusculum Blvd.
On Friday, students will be able to pick up two breakfasts and two lunches between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Beginning the week of Aug. 10 students will be able to receive two breakfasts and two lunches on Tuesdays and three breakfasts and three lunches on Thursdays. The timeframe to pick meals up both days will be 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
The district announced at the end of July that it would no longer be able to offer free meals to all children as with the previous program.
Changes to the program, as mandated by the USDA and the State of Tennessee, are as follows:
- The student must be enrolled in Greeneville City Schools.
- Students will be charged the same as if they were purchasing the meal in the school cafeteria.
- Those who have completed the Free and Reduced Meal Application and have been approved for free meals will not be charged.
- Those who have completed the Free and Reduced Meal Application and have been approved for reduced meals will be charged the reduced rate.
- All others will be charged full rate.
- The student's name and lunch pin must be provided at the pick-up site.
- Funds must be available in student lunch account prior to 9 a.m. on distribution day. All payments must be made through mypaymentsplus.com. No cash or checks will be accepted by any Greeneville City Schools employee.
The online application for free and reduced lunches is available at meals.gcschools.net. The form must be completed for the 2020-2021 school year to avoid loss or delay of benefits, the release said.
To sign children up for this program, complete the Meal Survey on the GCS district website.
Any of the above may change at any time depending on the current situation and recommendations of health and government officials.
All changes will be posted on the district website, www2.gcschools.net, and communicated through various district messaging options, so it is important for parents and guardians to ensure their contact information is current, the release said. Parents and guardians may call Becky Tilson at 787-8012 with questions.
UPDATE FOR GCS PRE-K AND KINDERGARTEN STUDENTS
Greeneville City Schools teachers have been in contact with parents and guardians of pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students regarding days of attendance for in-person learning for their child during the staggered schedule Aug. 7-14.
Due to increased community spread of Covid-19, a press release from the school system said, students will attend virtually on their scheduled days, rather than in-person.
Each child’s teacher will be contacting parents and guardians with more detailed information, the release said.