Greeneville City Schools will remain on an A/B hybrid schedule through Dec. 17, a press release from the school system said. This extends the hybrid format through the end of the fall 2020 semester.
"As the pandemic conditions within our community and schools continues to evolve, it may become necessary to alter the operating schedule for a classroom, a grade level, a school, or the district," Director of Schools Steve Starnes said in a message to parents announcing the extended hybrid schedule. "These decisions will be made after evaluating Greene County COVID-19 data and consulting with the local and regional health departments."
Meal distribution and pick-up options continue to be available at both Greeneville High School and Hal Henard Elementary School for students on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 am until noon.
For more information or to sign up for the meal services, visit the district web site, www.gcschools.net.
"The health, safety, and wellbeing of our students and staff along with community conditions will continue to drive our decisions," Starnes said in the recorded message. "Greeneville City Schools appreciates your continued partnership and support."