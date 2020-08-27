Greeneville City Schools reported Tuesday in its weekly public notification of COVID-19 cases within the district that there are currently eight staff members and four students in quarantine, meaning they have been determined to be a close contact to someone who has tested positive for coronavirus and must remain home until cleared.
No staff members or students are currently in isolation, according to the update.
Of the staff members in quarantine, four work in the central office, one at EastView Elementary School, one at Tusculum View Elementary, one at Greeneville Middle and one at Greeneville High School.
Of the four students in quarantine at the time of the update, two are students at EastView and two at Greeneville High School.
The updates are posted each week on Tuesday to the district’s website, www2.gcschools.net.