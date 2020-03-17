As the coronavirus pandemic continues to intensify, the General Morgan Inn announced Tuesday its decision to temporarily suspend operations as a precautionary measure.
Bronson Winters, general manager of the hotel, announced the decision Tuesday to managers and staff in called meetings.
“This decision was not made lightly,” Winters said. “We’re dealing with uncharted waters right now and this is the responsible thing to do to protect our employees, guests and community.”
The hotel – which includes Brumley’s Restaurant and the conference center – will close at 9 p.m. Friday, he said.
“At this point, we are looking at a possible three-week shutdown,” Winters said. “We will be monitoring the situation daily – it could be less or more time.”
Although the hotel will be closed, the sales office will still be available by calling 423-787-7510 for future restaurant and event bookings. The front desk also can be reached by calling 423-787-1000 for room reservations for dates after April 20.
“Once the brunt of this virus is behind us, we can get back to delivering high-quality hospitality experiences for our guests while returning our employees to the jobs they love,” Winters said. “We look forward to reopening as soon as it is safe to do so.”