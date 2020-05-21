JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University’s Reece Museum and Mary B. Martin School of the Arts and community supporters are expanding the geographic boundaries of artists’ residency for a special collection of art reflecting the current times.
These entities have joined in an initiative to purchase artwork created in 2019 or 2020 for “Local Art in the Age of the 2020 Global Pandemic,” which will be housed in the Reece Museum’s Permanent Collection.
Originally defining “local art” as artwork made by artists living and/or working in Johnson City and Washington County, initiative administrators have broadened that definition to include artwork made by artists living and/or working in Tennessee’s First Congressional District.
This district includes Carter, Cocke, Greene, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins, Jefferson, Johnson, Sevier, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties. The Reece Museum was established and dedicated in 1965 in memory of First District Congressman B. Carroll Reece.
All other criteria for eligibility remain as previously announced. Guidelines and more information can be found on the Reece Museum website at www.etsu.edu/cas/cass/reece/pandemic.php.