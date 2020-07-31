Based on current weather projections, Greeneville City Schools has announced that the 2020 Greeneville High School graduation ceremony Saturday morning will take place on the field at Burley Stadium.
The event will begin at 9 a.m. with social distancing measures and mask requirements in place for the graduates and their guests. Each graduate may invite four guests, school system officials said.
The ceremony will be livestreamed on the Greeneville City Schools video channel, https://gcsvideo.gcschools.net/View.aspx?e=322944GHS. The video channel can also be accessed from the district’s website, www2.gcschools.net.
The National Weather Services says Saturday will start out mostly sunny with some patchy fog before 10 a.m. The weather service forecast says the area could see showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m.
The ceremony was originally scheduled for May 22 but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.