Saturday may have been Halloween, but Christmas was in the air at the Gifts for Kids warehouse.
No, it was not an effort to ignore the fall holidays, but one of the adaptations necessary during the coronavirus pandemic to fulfill the nonprofit organization’s mission to provide toys for children from low income families who are struggling financially.
To be able to serve more than 700 children ages 2 to 11 who are registered this year and follow guidelines for social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19, distribution of gifts began this weekend and will continue through the coming weeks, according to the leaders of the Gifts for Kids organization.
Parents receiving the bundles said the gifts are a significant help to their families for the holiday season.
Trulina Johnson said the program is a blessing to her family.
“It will help us out quite a bit,” she said. “We have three children — 3, 5, and 7.”
Johnson said her husband has recently had open heart surgery and is now on a transplant list, so it has been a challenging time in many ways for her family.
Amber Scalf said the toys and other items provided through Gifts for Kids are a help in financially challenging times.
“Money is tight, particularly with everything happening with COVID right now,” she said.
In her first time to receive toys from Gifts from Kids, Brittany Backus described it as a “tremendous help. Right now, it will be such a help.”
Before parents, grandparents, guardians and family members began arriving, large numbered bags of toys were lined within a loading dock area awaiting pick-up.
PANDEMIC ADAPTATIONS
Those bags reflect some of the changes and challenges that Gifts for Kids has encountered in adapting to the pandemic.
In previous years, parents, grandparents and guardians were invited on a specific Saturday in early December to come pick out toys for their children at the Gifts for Kids warehouse on West Irish Street, at the back of the Landair headquarters building.
The warehouse is divided into sections with each featuring items in a single category or for an age group. For example, there are sections for children’s books, puzzles and games and stuffed animals. Other sections feature toys appropriate for a specific age group and gender — for example, girls 3-5 or boys 6-8.
However, this year Gifts for Kids volunteers are shopping through the sections filled with hundreds of toys donated throughout the year and through special drives. The organization’s leaders say the community has again this year provided ample donations.
Information provided in the registration process about a child’s preferences in toys is guiding the volunteers as they shop. Registration was also impacted by the pandemic, conducted completely online this year between July 1 and Oct. 1 with no option for individuals to stop by the Gifts for Kids warehouse at specified times to sign up children in person as in the past. No more registrations are being accepted.
Volunteers have really stepped up, say Gifts for Kids leaders, adding that shopping for the children and the extra organization needed for the distribution has created a greater need for individuals and their time, which people are meeting.
Volunteer groups that have worked at the warehouse in the past weeks include Amerigroup, Tusculum University students, the Greene County Partnership Youth Council, Greene County Schools teachers and others.
However, there is still a need for volunteers to help assemble bicycles, according to the organization.
Although no one knew of the pandemic conditions that would follow in the next year, there was one change in the 2019 distribution that provided beneficial experience for the organization.
Last year, volunteers did the shopping for families with only one child and the distribution was conducted on a different Saturday than the shopping day. That experience was a good trial run for this year, although leaders note that the 60 bundles prepared last year are a much smaller scale than more than 700 to be put together this year.
DISTRIBUTION DAYS
Gift bundles for three different age groups were prepared for distribution this weekend. The parent, grandparent, guardian or family member who registered a child received a postcard specifying the date to come pick up the items and hours for the distribution.
Postcards will be sent in the same way with the distribution information for the coming dates. More than one postcard may be received as age groups will have distributions on different days, leaders explain.
As part of the gift bundle, each child will receive multiple stuffed animals; a stuffed animal with a book; age appropriate books, puzzles, coloring books and games; three to five used, cleaned toys; three to six age-appropriate new toys; a special gift of value, and an age appropriate doll if requested. The gift bundles also have wrapping paper, gift tags and gift bags.
In addition, each child will receive gloves and scarves as part of the gift bundle. Older children will also receive a bag with toiletry items.
Gifts for Kids also provides coats, jeans and pajamas to children. If requested, coats and jeans were sent to children’s schools for distribution at the time of registration, and pajamas are to be sent to the schools soon for distribution as well, according to the organization.
In Saturday’s distribution, only one parent was allowed to enter the warehouse to hand in their postcard and then went back outside to await the delivery of the gift bundles. About a dozen young men were volunteering that morning to carry the bundles to people’s vehicles.
One of those was Will Drake, a member of the Tusculum University baseball team volunteering along with a few of his teammates.
“It is a way to help and give back to the community,” he said.