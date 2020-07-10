Gifts for Kids will have its annual distribution this year, but in a different manner to ensure the health and safety of families and volunteers due to COVID-19 pandemic.
Decades ago, Gifts for Kids began as an effort to make sure all children in the community would have presents on Christmas day, and it has grown to address needs for warm apparel and jeans for school in recent years.
Warm apparel will be be provided in the fall as in previous years, and toys, books, games, puzzles and stuffed animals will be distributed in December, just in a different method than in the past, according to leaders of the nonprofit.
Registration, now open for the distribution, is the first area where differences are notable from previous years. Eligibility for Gifts for Kids is based on a family’s economic status.
To register a child for the 2020 Gifts for Kids distribution, the only method is through completion of an online form, according to Jancie Painter, a volunteer with the organization. No on-site registration will be conducted at Gifts for Kids, located off Irish Street.
Parents and guardians are asked to visit gfkgreeneville.com to register a child ages 2-11, Painter said.
Information must be accurately entered on the form or the registration will not be accepted by the system, including financial data provided.
As they fill out the form, parents and guardians are also asked to be descriptive in answering the question about toys the child likes due to another change made in light of the coronavirus pandemic, she said.
Typically, parents or guardians come to Gifts for Kids and pick out items for their children. This year, volunteers will be “shopping” for the children, putting together bags of toys for each child based on what is included in the registration information.
Parents and guardians will then be given an appointment time to come by and pick up the toys for the children.
In addition, if a child needs warm apparel such as coat or jeans, parents and guardians are encouraged to indicate so and list the sizes needed while registering.
The registration form also asks what school the child attends. That information is needed, Painter said, because the warm apparel and jeans will be delivered to the schools in the fall for distribution.
While shoes have been provided in the past by Gifts for Kids, the Greene County Scottish Rite Club now works to provide footwear for needy children in the local school systems. An application for that program is available at each school through a teacher or counselor.
Volunteers are also needed at Gifts for Kids to help in the toy collection, cleaning, organizing and distribution efforts. Social distancing is being observed in the warehouse, and volunteers will be provided gloves, masks, wipes and disinfectant, Painter said.
Hours for volunteers are 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.