The Girl Scout Council of the Southern Appalachians needs your help! COVID-19 has disrupted the Girl Scout Cookie Program. Public cookie booths were suspended halfway through the booth sales. This disruption means that troops across our 46-county footprint have nearly 300,000 boxes of delicious cookies on hand that need to find a home! The cookie program allows troops to raise funds for their troop activities, outdoor adventures and community projects. The absence of these funds means that girls will not get to experience these educational and leadership development programs.
Today we are launching a digital cookie store that will allow the community to go online and purchase cookies that consumers can donate or purchase for delivery at a later date, when it is safe to do so. This will help local troops in our community move their cookie inventory and fund their Girl Scout experiences for the year.
Community members may also choose to purchase cookies for donation to food banks, first responders, healthcare workers or assisted living facilities.
The process is easy:
- Visit girlscoutcsa.org and click on “Digital Cookie” banner
- Please choose Have Girl Scout deliver the cookies
- Type in your home address or preferred delivery address
- Cookies will be delivered as soon as it is safe do so
Our community is known for its volunteer spirit and we appreciate everyone rallying behind Girl Scouts to help with this unforeseen challenge.
If businesses would like to buy several cases of cookies to use for customers or employee appreciation, we can accommodate delivering in bulk!