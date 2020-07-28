The Greeneville Light & Power System office remains open to customers with further precautions now taken to limit the spread of the coronavirus and protect the health and safety of customers and employees.
Barrier shields for the customer service windows were donated to the utility and have been installed, Greeneville Energy Authority President and Chief Executive Officer Chuck Bowlin reported to the authority’s board of directors Monday. The board is the governing body for Greeneville Light & Power.
The power company is now obtaining cost estimates for installing permanent shields for the customer service windows, Bowlin said.
With Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison’s executive order for the wearing of facial coverings in public areas, he said customers are asked to wear masks inside the customer service area. Signs are posted on the entry doors.
Traffic flow in the area is still controlled with one exterior door marked for entrance and the other for exit. Different types of transactions are assigned to different windows with signs denoting where people need to wait with social distancing.
A Greeneville Light & Power System employee tested positive for the virus earlier this month, Bowlin reported to the board. That employee quarantined at home and was cleared by the Greene County Health Department to return to work on July 16, but the employee chose to wait until July 20 to return to work, he continued. No other GL&PS employee has tested positive for the virus.
While GL&PS has not introduced travel restrictions for its employees, it has requested that employees provide notification when they plan to travel outside the First Congressional District in Northeast Tennessee. Depending on the employee’s destination, a decision is then made about whether they should quarantine or get tested upon returning, Bowlin said.
In other business, the board voted to not grant a variance to provide Covenant Trucking a credit for moving a pole and other equipment due to an expansion at its Landair office in Greeneville.
Covenant consulted the power company about its project, and design work was done by the Greeneville Light & Power engineering department for the relocation of the poles and equipment for the expansion, Bowlin explained.
The cost for the work was estimated at $14,000, which Covenant paid prior to work starting, he said. During the project, changes were made that resulted in one less pole being relocated, reducing the cost.
The actual cost of the project is just under $9,000, and the company will received a refund for the $5,000 difference, Bowlin said.
The Tennessee Valley Authority has a grant program that will provide funding equitable to what the company spent that is based on the number of jobs the expansion brings, and that information will be shared with Covenant, he said.
A revised capital project plan for the 2020-21 fiscal year was approved by the board. A five-year plan was presented earlier this year to the board.
Changes have been made to the projects that are planned this year with the scaling back of some and additions to others, dropping the overall cost by about $200,000, Bowlin said.
One of the biggest changes involves further construction of the utility’s fiber optic network backbone. Two of the projects have been postponed until next year, reducing the project cost from about $1.1 million to $400,000, he explained.
Some projects have been added to the plan for this year as well, Bowlin explained. One of those projects is for improvements to the distribution system in the Tusculum area as part of an effort to balance the load throughout the system now that a fourth delivery point from TVA has been added, he said. The new West Greene substation is the fourth delivery point from the power supplier.
With these improvements, if a delivery point is lost from TVA, it will make it easier to switch loads from that substation and reduce the duration of an outage, Bowlin explained.