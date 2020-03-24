Greeneville Light & Power System will offer extended bill payment options for customers in response to the coronavirus and is closing its offices and operations center to public traffic.
Measures the power company are taking to address the coronavirus were shared Monday with the Greeneville Energy Authority, the governing body for the utility.
“We are trying to limit interaction as best we can and still serve the public,” GEA President and CEO Bill Carroll told the board. “Our goal is toe keep our employees safe, the public safe and still serve our community.”
Greeneville Light & Power will provide extended payment options for customers who are not able to pay a monthly bill, Carroll said.
“With the coronavirus situation, we understand that there will be some people who will have troubles paying their bills because of job layoffs or other situations,” he said. “As a public entity, we don’t have the authority to forgive debts, but we can offer and will offer extended payment options.”
Customers can call into the GLPS office to ask about the extended payment options, Carroll said.
In related action, the board approved the immediate implementation of the Community H.E.L.P. program as an “opt out” program. Since last summer, the program has been an “opt in” option for customers.
Through the program, customer electric bills are rounded up to the next dollar. The difference between the bill amount and the next dollar is contributed to Community H.E.L.P to help provide assistance to those who need it in paying their power bills. The funds are administered by the Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries Food Bank.
The utility had planned to do some promotion prior to implementing the “opt out” program in the coming months before starting it, but with the coronavirus outbreak and its impact on the economy, it is the right time to do it, Carroll said.
“People ask if there is something we can do, and this is something that is relatively inexpensive for each individual but could provide a great deal of assistance,” GEA Chairwoman Sarah Webster said. “It is good for the community and for the individuals who need it.”
The most that a bill can be rounded up is 99 cents, and most would be giving an average of $6 a year.
With the “opt out” program, customers will have to request to be taken out of the program.
When asked about possible rate hikes in the future, Carroll said any discussion of rate changes has been postponed because it is not the right time to consider them with the coronavirus situation.
PUBLIC ACCESS CLOSED
Another measure Greeneville Light & Power is taking to address the coronavirus is to limit personal interaction, including closing its facilities to public access.
After the end of the business day on Monday, no public access was to be allowed to either the office at 110 N. College St. or the operations center off the 11E Bypass for the foreseeable future.
With the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and government orders to restrict public gathering and interaction, the decision was made to close the office and the operations center to the public, Carroll said.
Most of the services the public receives can be accomplished using the drive-thru window at the office or by telephone, he continued.
If forms need to be completed for a request for service, for example, Carroll said, the customer will be given the documents at the drive-thru and asked to pull into the parking lot or take them home. Once they are filled out, the customer will be instructed to call the office. Once the person returns or if they remained in the parking lot, a GLPS representative will come out to get the forms and complete the process.
Employees have been encouraged to follow the CDC guidelines about frequent hand washing and social distancing, he said.
The power company has also changed how its crews receive daily assignments, Carroll explained. Rather than all the crews meeting at the operations center in the morning at one time to receive assignments, individual crews have been designated a substation to which they will report and receive assignments.
In other business, the board voted to ask Carroll for his recommendation of a successor from within the utility’s staff who would then be interviewed by the board. Carroll announced in February he would be retiring at the end of June.
The board agreed to individually interview the recommendation for the position as part of the selection process. When asked, Carroll said he would recommend Chuck Bowlin, current operations supervisor, for the position.
Board members are to schedule separate times for interview prior to the April board meeting.
The board also approved the purchase of nine vehicles to replace aging vehicles in the power company’s passenger vehicle fleet, including two one-ton trucks, at a cost of $367,178.