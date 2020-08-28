Eighth graders at Greeneville Middle School will be the first to receive brand-new Dell 3190 computers on Friday, when district Systems Technician Mitch Shuler and Greeneville Middle School Technology Leader Lisa Loewenkamp will deploy 200 new devices and collect 200 old devices, according to a press release from Greeneville City Schools.
After this distribution is complete, the release said, devices for sixth- and seventh-grade students will be prepared for deployment.
In total 725 new Dell 3190 devices for all students in grades six through eight with be deployed.
The devices collected from middle school students will be used for kindergarten through second-grade students, as is standard practice, the release said.
“The staff and students at Greeneville Middle School are thankful for our school board and the public and private partnerships that allowed us to purchase new computers for all of our students. We look forward to getting the new devices delivered to them, beginning with eighth-graders,” said Loewenkamp.
Shuler stated, “without the vision of our director of schools, board members and chief technology officer none of this would be possible. Our technology department strives daily to make Greeneville City Schools the front runner in providing our students with the tools they need to be successful.”
“We are very thankful for Greeneville City Schools’ commitment to provide our students with new computers! Greeneville Middle School has an exceptional technology leader! Mrs. Lisa Loewenkamp is an integral part in our work to provide an excellent and exceptional educational experience for all students. We appreciate her work to deploy our new laptops and her ongoing support of our students’ technology needs,” said Greeneville Middle School Principal Rachel Adams.
Greeneville City Schools Chief Technology Officer Beverly Miller stated, “I’m so thankful today for a community that saw a vision for IT, bought into it, and continues to support it in amazing ways!”