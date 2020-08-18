While state officials are encouraged by data showing COVID-19 cases slowly trending downward, Gov. Bill Lee says this is the time to double efforts to limit the spread of the virus to allow schools to reopen and the economy to continue reopening.
In a call with community newspapers in the Tennessee Press Association Monday afternoon, Lee said the state’s COVID response team members are heartened by the downward trending, albeit slowly, of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations.
For example, the percent of positive tests among those checked for the virus has remained under 10% for the state in the past few weeks after staying above that mark for several weeks earlier this summer, he said. On Friday, the two-week average for the state was an 8.5% positive rate among those tested.
“Sadly, there have been deaths with the coronavirus, but the death rate for Tennessee per capita remains in a good place,” Lee continued. Although Tennessee is one of the more populous states, its death rate is around 36th in the nation from the virus.
We are in a place that some might think that people can let up in taking safety precautions, but we cannot let up,” he said. “We need to double down and move forward with the advances we have made. We need to continue our measures to limit the spread to allow our businesses to remain open and students to return to school.”
Federal funding from the CARES Act has been directed toward business and agriculture assistance as well as helping to prepare schools for in-person or online instruction, Lee said.
“We are working hard to steward the federal funds in a responsible way so all our communities can benefit from the CARES Act,” he said.
While $200 million was earmarked earlier for assistance to small businesses, an additional $83.5 million was made available in the past week to a wider range of commercial establishments, Lee said.
The first round of assistance targeted businesses that were shut down during the spring due to the coronavirus restrictions, he said. This new assistance is available to more businesses, including some who were effectively closed due to the restrictions although they were not among those mentioned in executive orders, he said.
The governor encouraged small businesses to apply for the new funds, noting that some of the $200 million was still available.
Fifty million dollars has been set aside for agriculture and forestry assistance, he said, and a deadline of Aug. 21 has been set for applications.
To assist communities that rely on tourism, $15 million has been designated for tourism organizations in all 95 counties, the governor continued, and $10 million has been designated for workforce development to help people learn new skills to return to the workplace.
Addressing school openings, Lee said the state is in the process of supplying personal protective equipment for teachers in each public school classroom across Tennessee, including masks, gloves, face shields, gowns, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.
A first shipment of a month’s supply is scheduled to be distributed to every school in the state by the end of August, Lee said, and the state plans to incrementally provide protective equipment to teachers for the entire school year.
In-class instruction would be preferred, and this is one of the efforts to make schools safe for both teachers and students, he said.
Asked about allowing athletics, particularly football, the governor said that the state provided districts with guidance from the TSSAA and allowed that decision to be made locally.
“We think we can go back to school and have fall football safely,” he said.
In his executive order to authorize local governments to issue mask mandates, the order directed that the mandates could not include children under 12, religious institutions or voting places.
Asked about the reasoning behind each exception, Lee said that there was conflicting data about mask wearing in children.
“We recommended that students in the sixth grade and above be required to wear masks, but that decision for younger students is best made and should be in the hands of parents,” he said.
The other two exceptions involve not infringing on religious freedom or restricting the right to vote, both rights that should be protected, he said.