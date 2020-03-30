Greene County and Greeneville officials are urging all residents to obey Gov. Bill Lee’s Executive Order #22, a “Safer at Home” order for its citizens, which also calls for the closing of all non-essential businesses.
Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels and Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison addressed citizens in a virtual media conference following the governor’s remarks Monday afternoon. The governor’s order, which goes into effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday for a two-week time period, asks Tennesseans to stay at home and only go out for essentials. It is a not “shelter in place” mandate.
“Please, I ask you if you can to stay at home so we can get rid of this virus,” Daniels said to begin the conference. “In my 30 years of public service, I have not seen anything like this, but we will get through it together.”
Morrison concurred, asking residents to stay at home unless they need to get food, medicine or do financial businesses. “This is the challenge of our times. We will rise to the challenge, if we do it together. Stay safe and God bless every one.”
In the Governor’s order, non-essential businesses are to close for the two week period. Essential businesses included those in food or food production, fuel, medical care, auto repair and several others. A list of essential businesses can be found in the order, which can be viewed at https://publications.tnsosfiles.com/pub/execorders/exec-orders-lee22.pdf .
A new coronavirus testing site was also announced. The new site will be set up at the Greene County Health Department from 9-11 a.m. weekdays by the Tennessee National Guard.
Individuals should call for a screening and to schedule an appointment. “Please do not just show up for a test,” said Heather Sipe, directer of the Greeneville-Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security. “Everyone needs to call and get an appointment.”
These tests will be administered through the state Department of Health in coordination with the Northeast Regional Health Office, Sipe said. The site will be the second local testing site as Ballad Health has conducted testing at Greeneville Community Hospital East.