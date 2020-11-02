Greene County added 46 more COVID-19 cases over the weekend.
There were no new deaths reported locally, and the county ended the weekend with 360 active cases, according to the daily coronavirus update Sunday from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The number of local residents who are now considered to have inactive/recovered cases has increased to 1,558, according to the state report. Inactive cases are defined by the Department of Health as people who are 14 days past the onset of symptoms or a positive result if they are asymptomatic.
Most of the new cases for Greene County came on Saturday when 40 were reported, with six reported on Sunday.
As the weekend concluded, the county had reached 1,973 cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic started. There have been 55 deaths due to the virus and 96 hospitalizations since March.
Ballad Health reported on Sunday that 198 people were hospitalized within its facilities with COVID-19 and seven had been admitted with symptoms but were awaiting test results. There are 26 beds available in units designated for virus patients, according to the COVID-19 daily scorecard from the health system.
Forty-five of the virus patients are in intensive care units and 23 are on ventilators, according to Sunday’s scorecard.
The percentage of people with positive results among all those tested in the past seven days in the region has reached a new high, 17.2%, according to Ballad Health’s report from Sunday. For the same period, Greene County’s positive rate was 14.6%.
OCTOBER SURGE
With the 40 new cases on Saturday, Greene County ended the month of October with 778 more people having contracting the virus since Oct. 1. That was the highest monthly increase since the pandemic began and is more than 400 cases more than what was recorded in September, the previous peak.
During the 31 days of October, the number of active cases locally increased by 280. On the first day of the month, there were 85 active cases in the county, and there were 365 on Saturday.
Nine additional deaths due to the virus were recorded during October in Greene County and 16 more people were hospitalized, according to data from the state.
The increasing case numbers led Greene County Kevin Morrison to extend an executive order requiring facial infection control coverings/masks through Dec. 29. The order requires wearing the facial masks/coverings inside businesses and industries and whenever social distancing is not feasible.
Wearing masks, social distancing and frequent hand washing continue to be encouraged as the best ways to suppress the spread of the virus at a time when the health care system is on the cusp of being overwhelmed by the number of people contracting the virus.
October was a month of significant virus number increases not only for Greene County but for most counties in the 10-county Northeast Tennessee region.
On Oct. 1, there had been 11,830 cases of the virus reported in the 10 counties since the pandemic began. On Oct. 31, that number was up to 18,699. Sullivan County recorded the most new cases at 1,852.
When the month began, there were 990 people with active virus cases in Northeast Tennessee, and on the last day there were 3,116 active cases reported by the state. Sullivan County had the most active cases with 837 on Saturday followed by Washington County with 756. Washington County has had the most deaths in the region with 59.
On Sunday, the state reported 754 more virus cases across Tennessee and no deaths. Since the pandemic began, 261,426 people in the state have contracted the virus and 3,353 have died.
Most people who contract COVID-19 will become only mildly or moderately ill, according to health experts. However, for the elderly and those with underlying medical conditions, it can cause serious illness and can be fatal.
Tests are being administered at the Greene County Health Department from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday-Friday. No appointment is necessary, and those seeking to be tested are asked to use the Church Street entrance to the Health Department.
Free self-swab tests are now available at the CVS Pharmacy location on the Asheville Highway for those who meet Centers for Disease Control qualifications. An appointment is required and can be made at CVS.com.
Ballad Health asks anyone concerned they may have the virus to call the system’s Nurse Connect line at 833-822-5523 to be scheduled for testing at the individual’s nearest testing site. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Tests may also be scheduled using the Ballad Health app or on its website. Testing is taking place at Greeneville Community Hospital West at 401 Takoma Ave.
Those who need to speak to someone about mental and emotional challenges the coronavirus may be causing, can call Frontier Health’s 24-hour crisis line at 877-928-9062, Tennessee’s 24-hour crisis line at 855-274-7471, or the federal mental health services help line at 1-800-985-5990.