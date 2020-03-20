Greene County Animal Control announced new procedures in response to the coronavuris on Friday.
While remaining open, Greene County Animal Control’s office will now be closed to walk-in traffic from the public, according to an announcement from the agency. This will remain in effect for an indefinite amount of time.
The office will be open 8 a.m-4 p.m. Monday through Friday and on Saturday and staff will be present as officers remain on duty cleaning and caring for the animals at its shelter and responding to emergency calls following some new procedures, according to the announcement.
Animal bite cases will be investigated and handled in the same fashion as previously except the officer will use extreme caution on all of these calls, such as limiting the situations in which an officer enters a home. At all times, the officer will attempt to maintain the recommended 6 feet of distance from a victim or complaint.
Requests for animal welfare investigations will still be filled out at the Animal Control office, but the complainant will not be allowed inside the building. The report will be completed outside the building in the presence of the officer, who will maintain the recommended safe distance from the complainant at all times, the announcement stated.
Once the form is completed, an officer will use extreme caution in responding to calls, generally not entering any homes, keeping the recommended distance from people there and exercising discretion to protect his safety as well as the safety of the general public.
Stray animals will not be picked up unless the animal is vicious, sick or acting strangely or there has been a severe attack.
Animals running at large will be investigated as previously, but officers will generally not enter any homes and will keep the recommended safe distance away from individuals.
For emergency after hours calls, 911 should continue to be called, which will contact an officer. Emergency calls include those for a vicious animal, severe animal attack, strange-acting animal or animals abandoned due to a traffic stop or arrest.
For injured domestic animal calls after hours, the public should also call 911 if the animal is unable to walk or is severely injured and no owner information is available.