Greene County will begin the phased process of reopening the Courthouse Annex on May 11.
Access will be open on a limited basis to the offices in the Annex, according to Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison. The offices were closed in March to public access as part of the response to the coronavirus pandemic.
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Greene County remained at 44 Friday, according to a daily report issued by the Tennessee Department of Health.
In accordance with state guidelines, 10 or fewer people will be allowed inside the annex at a time and individuals’ temperatures will be taken prior to entering, Morrison said during a virtual town hall about the coronavirus on Friday.
While the state is allowing reopening with limitations for retail, restaurants and other businesses, public gatherings of 10 people or more are still restricted, the mayor said.
Other Greene County facilities will likewise be open on May 11 for restricted access.
Courts inside the Greene County Courthouse opened Friday on a limited basis and are following similar practices, including limiting the number of people inside courtrooms and checking visitors’ temperatures.
Morrison said he encourages people to continue conducting business with county offices by alternative means if possible, such as by phone, online or by email.
“This is a new thing for all of us,” he said. “Social distancing is the one thing that is helping limit the virus.”
If Greene Countians continue to practice social distancing and take other precautions such as frequent hand washing, it will hasten when greater public access can be provided to offices and things can get back to more of a normal operation, Morrison said.
“We just want everyone to be safe,” he said.
During the pandemic, Morrison said, the local municipal governments and county government have worked together, and he appreciates everyone’s efforts.
As businesses reopen, he also asked them to follow the state guidelines and take precautions to make people safe.
Dr. Theo Hensley, a physician at Greeneville Internal Medicine participating in the virtual town hall, also encouraged Greene Countians to continue practices to prevent the spread of the virus.
While the spread of the virus has slowed in the region, “we don’t need to take our foot off the gas pedal, so to speak,” he said. “If we take precautions and are smart about the reopening, we can avoid having to go back to greater restrictions. We still need to wash our hands, cough into our elbows and wear a mask when we go out.”