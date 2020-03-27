The Greene County Board of Education met on Thursday evening, with board member Minnie Banks attending via video, to hear a report about the ongoing meal services for children and vote on multiple items related to COVID-19 that were added to the agenda in an addendum.
The memorandum of agreement between Jobs for Tennessee Graduates and the school board at West Greene High School was removed from the agenda because the Jobs for Tennessee Graduates representative was unable to attend the meeting.
COVID-19 MEASURES
In the addendum, the board approved a budget resolution for Extended School Program, for Greene County Schools not to administer end-of-year testing this year, and for classified staff to be paid in full during the COVID-19 closure.
The budget resolution for ESP allows the use of $40,000 from the board’s unassigned fund balance to pay ESP workers during the closure.
McLain said Save the Children is in competition for participation with ESP and that discussion will be necessary at the end of the school year.
“ESP is kind of barely hanging on, but I do ask that we approve this so that way we can pay these workers if we happen to be out of school up until the end of the school year,” McLain said.
Banks asked about potential reimbursement through federal aid, and McLain said that records will be kept to submit when the time comes “to try and get some of those funds back.”
“We need to help out everyone we can during these times,” school board Chairman Rick Tipton said.
Greene County Schools will not administer end-of-year testing this year.
McLain explained that measures to waive end-of-year testing due to statewide COVID-19 closures have already been approved at the federal and state levels.
McLain added that it is possible that teacher and principal evaluations may have to be brought back up in April.
Classified staff will also be paid in full throughout the closure.
McLain explained that, according to state law, certified staff will be paid during the closure, so there is no need for the board to vote on that. However, it is not state law to pay classified staff in full during the closure, but with the board’s approval, classified staff at Greene County Schools will be paid in full.
Classified staff includes secretaries, bookkeepers, janitorial staff, maintenance and bus drivers, McLain explained.
McLain said these positions are built into the budget and are included in BEP funding, which McLain said “should be coming as normal.”
Tipton clarified that this resolution, in combination with the resolution to pay ESP workers during the closure, covers all county schools employees, which McLain confirmed.
“So we’ve taken care of all our staff,” Tipton said.
MEAL SERVICES
The board heard a report from Chartwells Food Service Coordinator Dustin Burnette about the drive-thru food service, which began on Monday.
Burnette said the number of children receiving meals doubled on Tuesday and then tripled on Wednesday.
Chartwells planst to distribute 6,000 meals on Friday including breakfast and lunch for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The county schools have also added another meal site at Camp Creek Elementary School, 2941 Camp Creek Road. The hours are 11 a.m.-noon.
Burnette said he has been attending frequent conference calls to keep up to date with changing guidelines from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in response to the situation.
As of Thursday, the child receiving a meal no longer has to be present in the vehicle, and the parent or guardian may pick up meals for their child.
McLain also addressed the meal service in his report, adding to Burnette’s statements that 1,010 meals were served on Thursday, compared to 848 on Wednesday and 322 on Tuesday.
Tipton expressed a “heartfelt thank you to everyone that’s been helping and participating to get the food out to these kids because we know sometimes that’s all the food these kids get.”
Banks called the program a “blessing to our community.”
In his report McLain shared a quote, “tough times never last but tough people do,” by Robert Schuller.
“I consider the students and all associated with Greene County Schools as pretty tough,” McLain said.
McLain said discussions are ongoing about providing education during the school closure. He said he is “becoming very familiar with Zoom,” the remote conferencing services company.
MIDDLE SCHOOLS UPDATE
The board also heard a report from Facilities Director David Myers about the ongoing work at DeBusk, Ottway and Mosheim Elementary schools in preparation for their opening as middle schools in the fall.
Myers reported that DeBusk school has been painted and new lighting has been installed in the hallway.
“It’s ready to go,” Myers said.
The painters are working on Mosheim school currently, and Myers said they will move to Ottway in roughly another week.
McLain added that after a meeting with Myers and the fire marshal to discuss separating Mosheim Elementary School from West Greene Middle School, the decision was made to install what Myers called a service entrance door.
“Everything’s a go,” Myers said.
The board also formally approved changes to the 2025-26 facilities master plan to create two new high schools, preferably at the same time, for the 2025-26 school year. The board approved the use of the current high school facilities as middle schools at that time.
These revisions to the long-term facility plan were presented at the board retreat at North Greene High School in September, the Nov. 7 county commission and board workshop and to the full county commission on Nov. 18.
The two high schools are to be called Northwest High School and Southeast High School, and this year, DeBusk, Ottway and designated parts of Mosheim Elementary schools will join Chuckey-Doak as North Greene, West Greene and South Greene middle schools.
The plan also calls for seven elementary schools when the two new high schools are finished.
The next regularly scheduled meeting of the Greene County Board of Education is April 23 at the Greene Technology Center.