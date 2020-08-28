The Greene County Board of Education approved a new policy Thursday evening that establishes district-wide preventive measures and protocols for staff members continuing to work in-person following COVID-19 exposure.
Approval of the document is required for the Tennessee Department of Health to acknowledge the district’s critical infrastructure designation, which designates employees and contracted employees of the school system essential and exempt from the general CDC quarantine guidelines for close contacts to COVID-19 cases. This allows an employees who have been exposed to COVID-19 to continue to work in-person as long as they do not develop symptoms and additional precautions are taken.
The board voted at a called meeting in July to designate Greene County Schools critical infrastructure.
School-wide preventive measures the district must adhere to going forward include the requirement, subject to appropriate accommodations and exemptions for medical and health conditions, that all staff, visitors and students in third grade and older wear a cloth face covering per CDC guidance and maintain a distance between themselves and others of 3 to 6 feet while on school grounds or at school-sponsored events. Congregating is not allowed where social distancing can not be maintained.
School-sponsored mass gatherings other than athletic competitions conducted in accordance with Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) regulations will be prohibited.
If appropriate physical distancing cannot be achieved in lunch areas, lunch times should be staggered or structured to allow students to eat in their classrooms or outdoor spaces, remaining 3 to 6 feet from each other.
Staff who have been formally identified by the health department as a close contact to a COVID-19 case must be tested for COVID-19 within four days of exposure, according to the policy.
If the result is positive, the staff member must isolate, and close contacts will be identified. If the result is negative, the staff member should retest three days later, must be monitored for COVID-19 symptoms daily and may not work in-person if symptoms develop. Antibody tests will not be accepted.
Employees who are close contacts but who have not tested positive or developed symptoms must continuously wear a face covering while on-site if they are continuing to work in-person following exposure, with no exceptions, according to the policy. An employee who is a close contact to a positive case and is unable to wear a mask should quarantine rather than come to school without a mask.
Close contacts continuing to work in-person are to remain 6 feet from others at all times. In particular they may not eat or drink within 6 feet of others as the employee may remove his or her face covering only during that time.
The policy also says that close contacts working in-person must self-quarantine when not at school, and they should not attend athletic or extracurricular activities.
Staff with ongoing COVID-19 exposures, such as a positive case in the household where close contact cannot be avoided, will be considered at high risk and must quarantine according to Tennessee Department of Health requirements regardless of the district’s critical infrastructure designation, according to the policy.
All students must adhere to Tennessee Department of Health isolation and quarantine requirements without exception regardless of the district’s critical infrastructure designation.
Staff and students who have previously been diagnosed with COVID-19 are exempted from quarantine and re-testing for three months but should continue to wear cloth face coverings and maintain social distancing, the policy says.
The board also grouped three budget resolutions, adding the amounts requested for each, and approved the amount of $670,000 for the district to use for COVID-19 related expenses including to hire more teachers and for technology needs such as MiFi devices to provide student internet. Some of the funds may be reimbursed through grants.
Technology Coordinator Jason Patrick, who presented the request for $250,000 to purchase up to 500 MiFi devices, said the devices are one of the ways the district is working to provide internet to the portion of students who do not have access at home, which Patrick said now stands at just under 10% of the student population.
Patrick said the best internet solution for each student depends largely on where the family lives, as different cellular networks provide better signal in different parts of the county, and the district is still working with the remaining families who do not have in-home internet access. Comcast Internet Essentials has proven to be the best option for students who live somewhere they are able to access it, Patrick said, but some students’ homes are so remote that they cannot access Comcast.
The board approved a memorandum of understanding with the Greene County Sheriff’s Department for the school resource officer (SRO) program. SRO Liaison Dr. Cindy Bowman said the agreement will remain largely the same, but sports games will also be covered. There is currently an SRO in each school in the district, Bowman said.
The board also approved a Telehealth services agreement, two Perkins Reserve Career Pathways Grants awarded to the district and a contract with GrassRoots Sports TV for filming services and media rights, through which home games will be filmed and livestreamed.
Through the contract with GrassRoots Sports TV, each school will receive $5, or 25% of the service’s $25 subscription fee, each time the school’s unique code is used to subscribe.
Representative of GrassRoots Dalton Lamb said the company hopes to help school systems recover from the economic effects of COVID-19 by helping them recoup some of the financial losses due to reduced capacity at sports games.
The Perkins Reserve grants are to purchase a Precision Measurement Instrument for North Greene High School and to pay for training of two teachers who can award certificates for students who complete instruction and pass the tests and to provide transportation to and from Walters State Community College for any student who is economically disadvantaged and does not have transportation to enroll in dual enrollment courses.
As requested at the Aug. 1 called board meeting, Director of Schools David McLain will present an AA/BB hybrid plan to begin in-person instruction beginning Sept. 10 for the students who have chosen that learning mode at a called meeting Thursday, Sept. 3.
Board member Nathan Brown noted that following the state-required guidelines should help to limit exposure within the schools if students other than vulnerable populations are brought back into the physical buildings.
McLain said spacing could be a challenge in some parts of the school buildings, particularly the fuller classrooms become.
McLain also said in his director’s report that 300 students registered for full-time online learning in the Monday-Wednesday period this week the registration window was reopened. McLain also said that the an average of more than 700 students are being served in school buildings as members of a vulnerable population.
The called meeting Thursday will begin at 5:30 p.m.