After weeks of social distancing and only essential businesses operating, Gov. Bill Lee’s Safer At Home order expired at the end of April, allowing a range of businesses and services across Tennessee to begin reopening.
Lee began releasing guidance on April 24 through the Tennessee Pledge, the state’s guidance and best practices for businesses in 89 Tennessee counties to reopen and operate safely.
Among the first allowed to reopen were restaurants and retail establishments, which were allowed to reopen dining rooms and store fronts last week.
Lee has also issued guidance for exercise facilities, which were allowed to open Friday, and close-contact services such as salons and barbershops, which can reopen Wednesday.
In addition to continued social distancing measures and the guideline that businesses reopening cap occupancy at half of fire code capacity to ensure social distancing is possible, the Tennessee Pledge includes the recommendation that employees in all industries wear face coverings and all business owners follow federal hygiene and workplace sanitation standards.
RESTAURANTS
The dining area at Hix BBQ, 1245 E. Andrew Johnson Highway, opened on Tuesday.
Owner Angela Hixon said operating at 50 percent capacity means up to 24 people can eat in the restaurant, which staff keep track of by keeping half of the tables inside marked off with the chairs on top of them.
Picnic tables outside allow additional customers to eat on site.
Hixon said there has not been an issue with the dining room filling up, but Hix is taking reservations and encouraging customers to call ahead to ask about seating.
“Especially people on their lunch hour,” Hixon said. “We’re trying not to turn anyone away.”
Business started out slow on Tuesday but was busier on Wednesday, and the drive through is still seeing a lot of business, Hixon said.
“I think a lot of people are still unsure,” Hixon said.
Hixon said restaurant staff are keeping a more rigorous cleaning regimen than before the virus. New measures include wiping door handles at least every 30 minutes, sanitizing menus between customers and sanitizing customers’ debit and credit cards before returning them, not refilling drinks in the same cup, and not keeping condiments on the tables for communal use.
All staff members get their temperature checked before beginning work, Hixon said, including herself.
Hixon said she intends to keep the restaurant operating on this basis at least until mid-May.
“We are doing everything we can and going by the guidelines,” Hixon said. “But not everyone is ready and anyone who doesn’t feel safe eating out yet should stay home until they’re ready. We’ll be glad to see them when they feel better about coming out.”
Hixon said while drive through business has been steady, it has been a challenge financially as well as managing cleaning requirements.
“I think overall people are adjusting, and we’re just praying it’ll be over soon,” Hixon said.
Hix customer Dakota Tharp said he was eager to return to normalcy and happy to support a local restaurant he considers a particularly good one in the area when he picked up a to-go order on Friday.
Temporary hours for Hix BBQ are 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The restaurant is closed on Sunday and Monday until it restaurant returns to full time hours.
Thai’s Joy, 609 Asheville Highway, announced on Facebook the restaurant would open its dining room Friday.
Owner Joy Phommachanh said at half capacity, about 20 people can eat inside the restaruant, but like Hix, much of the business is still happening on a to-go basis.
RETAIL
Greeneville Antique Market, 117 W. Depot St., will open on Monday, said Vickie Gregory, co-owner with sister Rebecca Wolse.
The market has been closed since March 20, and Gregory said she has answered calls from people asking if the store is open yet.
“It seems like some people are really ready to get out,” Gregory said.
Half capacity at the two-level market is 70 people, but Gregory said it is usual to have between 20 and 25 people in the store at one time.
“Spacing isn’t going to be a problem,” Gregory said.
Parking for the store is as much of a concern due to roadwork on Depot Street, although Gregory said she is excited to see the downtown renovation project in progress.
“We’ll give it a go, but if people can’t come down because of parking or they’re just afraid to get out, we may not stay open,” Gregory said.
Gregory said although most employees are ready to come back to work on Monday, some are not, “and that’s fine. We’ve just said if you can’t or you don’t want to, we understand. It’s a whole different kind of thing going on. We have to work together, and we will.”
Gregory said employees returning to work want to wear masks.
“It has to be an individual choice,” Gregory said. “Everybody has to make up their mind. We feel we can open the store safely without endangering ourselves or others, but we understand not everybody is ready.”
The Greeneville Commons’ Belk reopened Friday at noon, and assistant store manager Brian Hayes said new store hours going forward are noon-6 p.m.
Half capacity in the store is 140 people, but numbers have not reached that yet.
“Shoppers are still cautious,” Hayes said, and Belk purchases are still happening online.
Hayes said safety precautions being taken in Belk include associates wearing masks and gloves, returns quarantined for four days, customers being guided directionally around the store to minimize contact, 6-foot spacing at registers and pin pads being sanitized frequently.
“Safety is our top priority,” Hayes said.
FITNESS AND RECREATION
While some parks, including those on Greeneville City Schools’ property, remain closed, most Tennessee State Parks reopened April 24 for daytime use with restricted parking and other rules in place to minimize exposure.
David Crockett Birthplace State Park, 1245 Davy Crockett Park Road in Limestone, was included in the list of parks to open on April 24.
The campgrounds opened for use at 50% capacity on May 1. Existing reservations beginning May 1 at state parks for cabins and campsites will be honored, and those who have a reservation between May 1 and 14 can make plans to visit, according to the Tennessee State Parks website.
Retired Greeneville teacher Carol Hall and her husband normally go camping this time of year, but Hall said while they would love to go, they are not making plans to do so just yet due to concerns about communal areas.
Park staff said facilities at the park, including bathrooms, and playgrounds remain closed until further notice, but trails, other open areas and the historic David Crockett birthplace home are open for responsible use.
Guidance for safe use of the parks has been released by Tennessee State Parks.
Visitors are asked to wear a mask, visit nearby parks instead of traveling long distances, and plan ahead. Visitors are also asked to be flexible, as the parks or areas of them could be at capacity.
Park staff at David Crockett Birthplace urged visitors to maintain social distance, minimize contact and follow guidelines while at the park.
For more information about Tennessee State Parks, or its guidelines for safe visitation to parks across the state, visit www.tnstateparks.com. To contact David Crockett Birthplace State Park call 257-2167.
Exercise facilities, excluding swimming pools and other recreational water or spa facilities, were also allowed to reopen beginning Friday.
Basketball courts and other designated group sports areas are to remain closed.
The Greene County YMCA, which has been closed since March 20, is due to open Wednesday with modified operations.
Only members will be allowed to visit during this phase of reopening. Day passes will not be sold and guests will not be allowed.
Hours for the YMCA will be 6 a.m.-7 p.m., with weekend hours remaining at 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 1-5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Workout Anytime, 1327 Tusculum Blvd., is scheduled to open in The Commons at 11 a.m., May 11, according to an announcement posted on the gym’s Facebook page on May 1.
Further information about pandemic guidelines will be released in the coming days, the post said.
OTHER REOPENINGS
The first phase of the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library’s reopening plan, approved by its board of trustees April 29, begins on Monday.
According to the plan, full-time library staff will begin working on site while the library remains closed to the public. During this phase, the library will be professionally cleaned and sanitized and anyone with library materials is encouraged to return them so they can be quarantined and returned to the shelves. Late fees and fines will not be charged for these returns.
The T. Elmer Cox Genealogical and Historical Library will also be cleaned and sanitized but will not reopen during phase one. Phase two of the library’s plan projects a possible public reopening on May 18 with limited hours and for circulation services only.
The Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society will reopen to the public on Tuesday with temporary hours and rules in place.
Temporary hours at the Adoption Center will be noon-3 p.m., and only those seriously considering adopting a pet will be allowed inside. Other visitors must stay outside.
Likewise, volunteers will be welcome again, but only outside tasks will be performed.
A food and supply donation drop-off point will be set up outside in the parking lot.
Close contact services such as salons and barbershops may begin reopening on an appointment-only basis on Wednesday. Tennessee Pledge guidelines prohibit services that require removing the client’s face mask.
Call individually for information specific to any area businesses. For more information about Tennessee Pledge guidance and reopening phases, visit https://www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19/economic-recovery/tennessee-pledge.html.