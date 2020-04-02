Greene County now has 16 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and among them is a local physician who is hospitalized with the illness.
The county's count of confirmed cases edged up by one in the past 24 hours, according to Thursday's report by the Tennessee Department of Health.
Among the 16 cases is Dr. Daniel Lewis, chief medical officer for both local hospitals, now hospitalized after testing positive for the virus, Ballad Health officials confirmed during a media briefing Thursday.
While it is not typical policy for the system to discuss specific cases, Lewis and his wife have requested prayers on social media, Alan Levine, executive chairman, president and chief executive officer of Ballad said during the briefing.
“We are praying for Dr. Lewis and his wife,” he said. “Dr. Lewis has told others that as a physician, he knows what type of quality care is offered here and said he would not want to be in another hospital than a Ballad Health facility.”
Lewis’ exposure to the virus came through contact with a patient who had the coronavirus, but no patients hospitalized in a Greeneville facility were exposed to the virus by the physician, Levine said.
In addition, due to the precautions taken and wearing of protective equipment by staff in his office, no patients in Lewis’ private practice were exposed, he said.
Eight Ballad Health team members have tested positive for the coronavirus, also called COVID-19, including four working at Hawkins County Memorial Hospital, officials said during the briefing.
Rather than try to track the contacts of all the individuals, which would take countless hours, Ballad Health is asking anyone who was inside the Hawkins County facility from March 20 to March 31 to watch for symptoms of the virus, contact the Nurse Connect line or health provider if they appear, and stay at home and socially distance themselves as much as possible.
According to Thursday's update from the state, Hawkins County now has seven cases.
A second death in the region has also been recorded, a Sullivan County individual who was between 50 and 60 years of age, according to information shared during the Ballad Health briefing.
Statwide, there have been 32 deaths due to the coronavirus, according to Thursday's statistics from the state. Across Tennessee, 263 people have been hospitalized with the coronavirus since the outbreak began.
Washington County has the most cases in the region with 20 while Sullivan has 17, according to the state report. Statewide, there are 2,845 cases confirmed of the virus.
In the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia region that is served by Ballad Health, there are now 77 coronavirus cases, with 18 cases aded in the past day, the largest increase in a 24-hour period, according to Ballad Health officials.
During the briefing, Ballad Health officials also discussed preparations for a possible surge of cases, including the use of Greeneville Community Hospital West, formerly Takoma Regional Hospital, as a site for caring for patients with “low acuity” COVID-19 patients with the sickest ones cared for in one of the major hospitals within the system.
Ballad Health is also issuing a call for health care and public health-trained professionals and health sciences graduate students to volunteer through the Tennessee and Virginia Medical Reserve Corps. These groups deploy a volunteer workforce during times of crisis, and local health departments need people with health care training to support them by working in offices as well as working remotely, officials said.
Preparations of Greeneville West and the Lonesome Pine facility in Virginia, as well as recruiting volunteers with health care training, will help make sure resources are in place to help handle a surge of cases if it comes, according to Ballad Health officials.
The plans continue to develop in how to handle a surge that exceeds the capacity of the system, which models indicate may be possible in 40-70 days, Levine said.
The implementation of an innovative method to re-sterilize N95 facial masks for reuse by direct care providers was also announced during the briefing.