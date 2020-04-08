The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in Greene County increased Wednesday to 20, up from 18 on Tuesday, according to figures released by the Tennessee Department of Health.
The number of COVID-19 related deaths statewide is 79. Three confirmed deaths in the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia region include a Greene County man who died last week, and one death each in Hawkins and Sullivan counties.
A total of 124 coronavirus tests in Greene County have come back with negative results, state health department figures show.
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases Wednesday in Tennessee increased to 4,362, up from 4,138 on Tuesday.
COVID-19 cases confirmed Wednesday in other counties in the region include Cocke, with two; Hamblen, four; Sullivan, 27; Unicoi, one; and Washington, with 30 cases.
The total of confirmed cases Wednesday for Knox County is 148. There have been three confirmed coronavirus-related deaths in Knox County.
A total of 52,256 tests were completed statewide with negative results as of Wednesday, according to the Department of Health.
According to the Johns Hopkins University of Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center, as of Wednesday afternoon there were 404,352 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States, and about 1.46 million worldwide.
Anyone who suspects they may have the virus can call Ballad Health’s Nurse Connect line at (833) 822-5523 to be screened for possible testing. The line is active 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Area residents who have concerns they may have symptoms of COVID-19 can also contact the Northeast Coronavirus Information Line at 423-979-4689 between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
For information about the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.balladhealth.org/COVID19.